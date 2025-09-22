Lots to watch as the Tattersalls Ireland September Yearling Sale takes centre stage

Lot 7

Bay colt Bated Breath - Kilo Alpha (King's Best)

The Castlebridge Consignment

The Castlebridge Consignment offers this well-related colt by Bated Breath, the sire of Saturday's Newbury Group 3 winner First Instinct and the Middle Park Stakes-bound Group 2 Richmond Stakes winner Coppull. The son of Dansili has also produced French stakes scorer and Group 3-placed Surabad this term to take his count to 29 individual black-type winners.

Juliet Sierra's Bated Breath brother is among the sale highlights this week Credit: Edward Whitaker

The Juddmonte-bred bay is a brother to Group 3 Dick Poole Fillies' Stakes winner Juliet Sierra and a three-parts sibling to Grade 1 Jenny Wiley Stakes winner Juliet Foxtrot. The trio are also half-siblings to black-type performers Alpha Bravo and Bravo Sierra, while under third dam Navajo Princess is champion Dancing Brave.

Lot 14

Ch f Blackbeard - Lady Ederle (English Channel)

Ballintry Stud

This filly hails from the first crop of Coolmore's Prix Morny and Middle Park Stakes winner Blackbeard and has plenty to recommend her from a pedigree perspective.

She is out of the English Channel mare Lady Ederle, a daughter of Group 1 Italian Oaks heroine and Moyglare Stud Stakes runner-up Bright Generation. That mare is also the second dam of French champion juvenile Dabirsim, winner of the Group 1 Prix Morny and Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere.

Nay Lady Nay: Grade 2-winning sister to Arizona and a three-parts sister to Ballintry Stud's Blackbeard filly Credit: Wendy Wooley

Ballintry Stud's offering is therefore a three-parts sister to Group 2 Coventry Stakes winner and Group 1 Dewhurst Stakes second Arizona and American Grade 2 winner Nay Lady Nay, both by Blackbeard's sire No Nay Never. Nay Lady Nay was subsequently bought by Juddmonte for $1,700,000 at the 2021 Fasig-Tipton November Sale and is the dam of the exciting Publish, a son of Kingman who struck on his second start this year and was placed in the Listed Ascendant Stakes at Haydock this month.

Lot 160

Ch f A'Ali - Roman Spinner (Intikhab)

Leon Carrick Bloodstock

A daughter of Newsells Park Stud's promising first-season sire A'Ali, this filly received a Classic update when her Territories half-sister Lady Ilze landed the German 1,000 Guineas in May. She subsequently ran well in Group 1 company when fifth behind Cinderella's Dream in the Falmouth Stakes at Newmarket.

Lady Ilze: German 1,000 Guineas winner this year Credit: Tattersalls Online

Leon Carrick Bloodstock's chestnut is also a half-sister to Lady Liva, fourth in a Listed contest at Hanover on Sunday. Further back in the page are the likes of Group 1 Grosser Erdgas-Preis winner Catella and multiple European Group 1 scorer and champion Glint Of Gold.

Lot 179

B f St Mark's Basilica - Scream Blue Murder (Oratorio)

Glenvale Stud

Coolmore's European champion two-year-old and world champion three-year-old has taken off with his first crop of runners in recent weeks, among them Group 2 May Hill Stakes winner Aylin, impressive Listed Ingabelle Stakes scorer Diamond Necklace and Tipperary stakes winner Thesecretadversary.

Thesecretadversary: a close relation to the stakes winner will go under the hammer Credit: Patrick McCann

Glenvale Stud's filly is a close relation to the last-named colt – a closing fifth in the Grade 1 Summer Stakes at Woodbine this month – as she is out of Scream Blue Murder, the dam of Thesecretadversary's dam in the stakes-winning Too Soon To Panic, a daughter of Gleneagles. This filly is also a half-sibling to stakes performers Wargrave and Ahandfulofsummers.

Lot 303

Ch c Harry Angel - Wotnot (Exceed And Excel)

The Forge Stables

A colt with a Group 1-winning update to his page as his dam is an Exceed And Excel half-sister to Saturday's Underwood Stakes winner Sir Delius, previously a Group winner and Group 1-placed performer in France for Jean-Claude Rouget. The son of Frankel is now favourite for the Melbourne Cup in November and looks a colt very much on the up.

Sir Delius: added a Group 1 update to the page of the Harry Angel colt Credit: Alisha Meeder

Wotnot is also a half-sister to Listed Wolferton Stakes winner and Group 2 York Stakes runner-up Juan Elcano, another by Frankel, as well as Group 3 Hoppings Fillies' Stakes scorer Nkosikazi. It is a family with plenty of recent black-type updates as Wimbledon Hawkeye, last year's Group 2 Royal Lodge Stakes winner who landed the Grade 3 Nashville Derby last month, features under influential third dam Wosaita.

Lot 387

B c Minzaal - Clearly Crystal (Exceed And Excel)

Tally-Ho Stud

The first crop of yearlings of Haydock Sprint Cup winner and Derrinstown Stud resident Minzaal have proved popular in the ring. Among their number was the £190,000 filly who sold to Shadwell at last month's Goffs UK Premier Yearling Sale in Doncaster.

Minzaal: Sprint Cup hero's first crop of yearlings have been warmly received Credit: Shadwell

This colt, consigned by Tally-Ho Stud, has an attractive pedigree being out of an Exceed And Excel half-sister to Group 2-winning and Grade 1-placed miler Space Traveller. That son of Bated Breath is represented by his first crop of yearlings at the sale too.

This is a family with plenty of quality as further down the page are Group 1 Fillies' Mile winner Crystal Music, Group 2 middle-distance winner Ocovango and Solar Crystal, winner of the May Hill Stakes when it was a Group 3 and third in the Group 1 Prix Marcel Boussac.

Lot 422

Ch f Starman - Eneza (Holy Roman Emperor)

Tally-Ho Stud

A filly by Tally-Ho's phenomenal young sire Starman and from a classic Aga Khan family which includes last year's Oaks heroine Ezeliya, this youngster should prove popular when she goes through the ring.

Tally-Ho Stud's Starman filly is from the family of Oaks winner Ezeliya Credit: GROSSICK RACING

Out of a daughter of Holy Roman Emperor – broodmare sire of Newspaperofrecord, Porta Fortuna and Shale – this filly is a granddaughter of the stakes-placed Eytarna, the second dam of Ezeliya. As befitting an Aga Khan pedigree, it is full of top-class performers and the page also includes Irish Oaks heroine Ebadiyla and Gold Cup winners Enzeli and Estimate.

Lot 564

Gr f Awtaad - Shebiyra (Mastercraftsman)

Church View Stables

A filly by the ever-reliable Awtaad and from a family containing plenty of top-level winners, Church View Stables offers an eye-catching sort in Part II on the final day of the sale.

Recoletos: champion older miler features on the page of the Awtaad filly Credit: Zuzanna Lupa

The grey is the first foal out of Mastercraftsman mare Shebiyra, a half-sister to the Listed winner and Group 2-placed Shembala. The page also includes dual Derby hero Shahrastani, champion older miler Recoletos and 2025 Group 1 Canterbury Stakes winner Royal Patronage.

