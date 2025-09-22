Racing Post logo
Search iconStar iconFree Bets
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
14:10 LeicesterHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Star iconFree Bets
Horse iconnext race off
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
14:10 LeicesterHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Sales News

Lots to watch as the Tattersalls Ireland September Yearling Sale takes centre stage

The three-day auction begins with Part I on Tuesday and Wednesday, followed by Part II on Thursday

Tattersalls Ireland September Yearling Sale generic
The Tattersalls Ireland September Yearling Sale gets under way on TuesdayCredit: Â©INPHO/Morgan Treacy

Lot 7
Bay colt Bated Breath - Kilo Alpha (King's Best)
The Castlebridge Consignment

The Castlebridge Consignment offers this well-related colt by Bated Breath, the sire of Saturday's Newbury Group 3 winner First Instinct and the Middle Park Stakes-bound Group 2 Richmond Stakes winner Coppull. The son of Dansili has also produced French stakes scorer and Group 3-placed Surabad this term to take his count to 29 individual black-type winners.

Juliet Sierra's Bated Breath brother is among the sale highlights this week
Juliet Sierra's Bated Breath brother is among the sale highlights this weekCredit: Edward Whitaker

The Juddmonte-bred bay is a brother to Group 3 Dick Poole Fillies' Stakes winner Juliet Sierra and a three-parts sibling to Grade 1 Jenny Wiley Stakes winner Juliet Foxtrot. The trio are also half-siblings to black-type performers Alpha Bravo and Bravo Sierra, while under third dam Navajo Princess is champion Dancing Brave. 

Lot 14
Ch f Blackbeard - Lady Ederle (English Channel)
Ballintry Stud

This filly hails from the first crop of Coolmore's Prix Morny and Middle Park Stakes winner Blackbeard and has plenty to recommend her from a pedigree perspective. 

She is out of the English Channel mare Lady Ederle, a daughter of Group 1 Italian Oaks heroine and Moyglare Stud Stakes runner-up Bright Generation. That mare is also the second dam of French champion juvenile Dabirsim, winner of the Group 1 Prix Morny and Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere. 

Nay Lady Nay: Grade 2-winning sister to Arizona and a three-parts sister to Ballintry Stud's Blackbeard filly
Nay Lady Nay: Grade 2-winning sister to Arizona and a three-parts sister to Ballintry Stud's Blackbeard fillyCredit: Wendy Wooley

Ballintry Stud's offering is therefore a three-parts sister to Group 2 Coventry Stakes winner and Group 1 Dewhurst Stakes second Arizona and American Grade 2 winner Nay Lady Nay, both by Blackbeard's sire No Nay Never. Nay Lady Nay was subsequently bought by Juddmonte for $1,700,000 at the 2021 Fasig-Tipton November Sale and is the dam of the exciting Publish, a son of Kingman who struck on his second start this year and was placed in the Listed Ascendant Stakes at Haydock this month. 

Lot 160
Ch f A'Ali - Roman Spinner (Intikhab)
Leon Carrick Bloodstock

A daughter of Newsells Park Stud's promising first-season sire A'Ali, this filly received a Classic update when her Territories half-sister Lady Ilze landed the German 1,000 Guineas in May. She subsequently ran well in Group 1 company when fifth behind Cinderella's Dream in the Falmouth Stakes at Newmarket. 

Lady Ilze: German 1,000 Guineas winner will be sold on Tattersalls Online
Lady Ilze: German 1,000 Guineas winner this yearCredit: Tattersalls Online

Leon Carrick Bloodstock's chestnut is also a half-sister to Lady Liva, fourth in a Listed contest at Hanover on Sunday. Further back in the page are the likes of Group 1 Grosser Erdgas-Preis winner Catella and multiple European Group 1 scorer and champion Glint Of Gold. 

Lot 179
B f St Mark's Basilica - Scream Blue Murder (Oratorio)
Glenvale Stud

Coolmore's European champion two-year-old and world champion three-year-old has taken off with his first crop of runners in recent weeks, among them Group 2 May Hill Stakes winner Aylin, impressive Listed Ingabelle Stakes scorer Diamond Necklace and Tipperary stakes winner Thesecretadversary.

Thesecretadversary: a close relation to the stakes winner will go under the hammer
Thesecretadversary: a close relation to the stakes winner will go under the hammerCredit: Patrick McCann

Glenvale Stud's filly is a close relation to the last-named colt – a closing fifth in the Grade 1 Summer Stakes at Woodbine this month – as she is out of Scream Blue Murder, the dam of Thesecretadversary's dam in the stakes-winning Too Soon To Panic, a daughter of Gleneagles. This filly is also a half-sibling to stakes performers Wargrave and Ahandfulofsummers.

Lot 303
Ch c Harry Angel - Wotnot (Exceed And Excel)
The Forge Stables

A colt with a Group 1-winning update to his page as his dam is an Exceed And Excel half-sister to Saturday's Underwood Stakes winner Sir Delius, previously a Group winner and Group 1-placed performer in France for Jean-Claude Rouget. The son of Frankel is now favourite for the Melbourne Cup in November and looks a colt very much on the up. 

Delius during his record-breaking sale at Park Paddocks
Sir Delius: added a Group 1 update to the page of the Harry Angel coltCredit: Alisha Meeder

Wotnot is also a half-sister to Listed Wolferton Stakes winner and Group 2 York Stakes runner-up Juan Elcano, another by Frankel, as well as Group 3 Hoppings Fillies' Stakes scorer Nkosikazi. It is a family with plenty of recent black-type updates as Wimbledon Hawkeye, last year's Group 2 Royal Lodge Stakes winner who landed the Grade 3 Nashville Derby last month, features under influential third dam Wosaita.

Lot 387
B c Minzaal - Clearly Crystal (Exceed And Excel)
Tally-Ho Stud

The first crop of yearlings of Haydock Sprint Cup winner and Derrinstown Stud resident Minzaal have proved popular in the ring. Among their number was the £190,000 filly who sold to Shadwell at last month's Goffs UK Premier Yearling Sale in Doncaster. 

Minzaal
Minzaal: Sprint Cup hero's first crop of yearlings have been warmly receivedCredit: Shadwell

This colt, consigned by Tally-Ho Stud, has an attractive pedigree being out of an Exceed And Excel half-sister to Group 2-winning and Grade 1-placed miler Space Traveller. That son of Bated Breath is represented by his first crop of yearlings at the sale too. 

This is a family with plenty of quality as further down the page are Group 1 Fillies' Mile winner Crystal Music, Group 2 middle-distance winner Ocovango and Solar Crystal, winner of the May Hill Stakes when it was a Group 3 and third in the Group 1 Prix Marcel Boussac. 

Lot 422
Ch f Starman - Eneza (Holy Roman Emperor)
Tally-Ho Stud

A filly by Tally-Ho's phenomenal young sire Starman and from a classic Aga Khan family which includes last year's Oaks heroine Ezeliya, this youngster should prove popular when she goes through the ring. 

Tally-Ho Stud's Starman filly is from the family of Oaks winner Ezeliya
Tally-Ho Stud's Starman filly is from the family of Oaks winner EzeliyaCredit: GROSSICK RACING

Out of a daughter of Holy Roman Emperor – broodmare sire of Newspaperofrecord, Porta Fortuna and Shale – this filly is a granddaughter of the stakes-placed Eytarna, the second dam of Ezeliya. As befitting an Aga Khan pedigree, it is full of top-class performers and the page also includes Irish Oaks heroine Ebadiyla and Gold Cup winners Enzeli and Estimate. 

Lot 564
Gr f Awtaad - Shebiyra (Mastercraftsman)
Church View Stables 

A filly by the ever-reliable Awtaad and from a family containing plenty of top-level winners, Church View Stables offers an eye-catching sort in Part II on the final day of the sale. 

Recoletos
Recoletos: champion older miler features on the page of the Awtaad fillyCredit: Zuzanna Lupa

The grey is the first foal out of Mastercraftsman mare Shebiyra, a half-sister to the Listed winner and Group 2-placed Shembala. The page also includes dual Derby hero Shahrastani, champion older miler Recoletos and 2025 Group 1 Canterbury Stakes winner Royal Patronage.

Read more

'If you find a good one, it won't have cost you a lot of money' - Harry Eustace back on the hunt at Tattersalls Ireland after Royal Ascot double 

'Moments like that are what it's all about' - Royal Ascot star Cercene a boost for Baroda's September draft 

Hot streak for Phoenix Of Spain continues with German Leger success 

Bloodstock journalist

Published on inSales News

Last updated

iconCopy
more inSales News
more inSales News