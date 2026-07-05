Lots to watch: a smart Amo performer and a sibling to two Group 1 winners head to the Tattersalls July Sale

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Kitty Trice takes a look at some of the interesting lots scheduled to come under the hammer at the three-day Tattersalls July Sale, which starts on Tuesday.

Lot 228

Renaissance Lady

3yo bay filly Pinatubo - Reem Three (Mark Of Esteem)

Godolphin

A filly whose pedigree needs no introduction, being a daughter of Sheikh Mohammed Obaid's blue hen Reem Three and a half-sister to two Group 1 winners in Triple Time and Ajman Princess . Triple Time won the Queen Anne Stakes at Royal Ascot in 2023 before retiring to Dalham Hall Stud, while Ajman Princess, winner of the 2017 Prix Jean Romanet, is the dam of Commonwealth Cup victor and Dalham Hall newcomer Inisherin , and the Group-winning King Of Cities .

Renaissance Lady is also a half-sister to Rosaline, the dam of Irish 2,000 Guineas, St James's Palace Stakes and Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere winner Rosallion . The son of Blue Point is another who has just finished his first season at Dalham Hall.

Renaissance Lady is a half-sister to Group 1 winners Triple Time and Ajman Princess Credit: Mark Cranham (racingpost.com/photos)

Reem Three has also produced the Group-winning pair Ostilio and Cape Byron – the latter is a close relation to Renaissance Lady being by Shamardal – as well as Listed winners Third Realm and Captain Winters . Another daughter is the Group 1-placed Imperial Charm , who was third in the 2019 Prix Saint Alary.

Lot 229E

Tiberius Thunder

4yo ch c Night Of Thunder - Ellthea (Kodiac)

Baroda Stud

A smart performer in the silks of Amo Racing, Tiberius Thunder was a winner on his debut at Dundalk in February 2025 and has gone on to run well in black-type company.

The son of Night Of Thunder was third to subsequent Eclipse and Irish Champion Stakes winner Delacroix and dual Derby hero Lambourn on his second start in the Ballysax Stakes. Another fine effort came later that campaign when finishing fourth in the Hampton Court Stakes to subsequent Group 1 runner-up Trinity College and German Group 1 winner Tornado Alert .

Tiberius Thunder (far right): put in some fine efforts last year Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

This year Tiberius Thunder's best effort came when finishing fourth to dual Classic heroine and subsequent Prince of Wales's runner-up Minnie Hauk in the Mooresbridge Stakes.

Lot 488

Firefall

3yo b c Kingman - Flare Of Firelight (Birdstone)

Juddmonte

A half-brother to dual Group 2-winning juvenile Threat , Firefall showed plenty of talent of his own when winning at Chantilly on his debut by four and a half lengths last winter.

It has not gone all that smoothly for the Juddmonte colt since, as he finished down the field at Deauville and Bordeaux Le Bouscat in April, although he ran much better when a three-quarter-length second at Chantilly last month.

Juddmonte's drafts are always eagerly anticipated, containing as they do lightly raced or unraced colts and geldings, as well as beautifully bred fillies. This colt is still relatively unexposed and should win plenty more races for his new connections.

Lot 504F

Capall Rasa

3yo b g Footstepsinthesand - Point Reyes (Competitive Edge)

Tom Dascombe Racing

The Tom Dascombe-trained gelding is another interesting wildcard, arriving off a career-best effort at Royal Ascot last month. The three-year-old was beaten only two lengths when fifth in the Britannia Stakes, finishing strongly having met with a bit of trouble at a crucial stage.

Capall Rasa ran with plenty of credit in the Britannia Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Capall Rasa won twice at Southwell at the back end of last year and he has steadily improved with every run. He looks just the sort to keep on progressing for whoever buys him at Park Paddocks.

Lot 504G

Charlie’s Cannon

3yo ch g New Bay - Shy Audience (Sir Prancealot)

Jamie Railton

A late wildcard addition, Charlie's Cannon made a fine impression when storming home to make a winning debut at Kempton on Thursday.

The New Bay gelding was slowly away and ran greenly early on, but something clicked late on as he flew home under Rossa Ryan to win by a snug half a length.

The Ralph Beckett-trained three-year-old was defeating a previous winner in runner-up Khaleejy and he could well go on to bigger and better things.

Charlie’s Cannon has the pedigree to suggest he could be decent, being out of a half-sister to Group 1-winning juvenile Toormore and dual Group 2 scorer Estidhkaar .

Lot 720

Lorca's Waltz

3yo ch g Lope De Vega - Sweet Idea (Snitzel)

Somerville Lodge

A winner in the royal silks when striking at Beverley last month, Lorca's Waltz heads to the sales as a lightly raced individual.

The Lope De Vega gelding took a couple of goes to get the hang of racing with runs in December and January, and he looked more clued up when winning by a head under Harry Davies last time.

The three-year-old is a half-brother to Australian winner and Group performer Clear Thinking , and out of a smart Snitzel mare whose victories included a Rosehill Group 1. He looks sure to be on the radar of Australian buyers, given his pedigree.

Lot 754

Dangerman

4yo ch g Cracksman - Plucky Lass (Medaglia D'Oro)

Godolphin

Godolphin's son of Cracksman has been through the Tattersalls ring before, making 210,000gns to Stroud Coleman at Book 2 of the October Yearling Sale in 2023.

Dangerman hails from the family of Gold Cup victor Courage Mon Ami Credit: Alex Pantling

From the distinguished Anthony Oppenheimer family of Saturday's Belmont Derby winner Title Role , as well as Courage Mon Ami , Bronze Cannon and Across The Stars , the chestnut has developed into a useful sort for connections.

He landed two Sandown handicaps comfortably last year and claimed a third win at the track last month, keeping on well to score by a head.

The four-year-old has plenty of avenues open to him, such as racing abroad or perhaps over jumps.

Lot 774

Chancellor

4yo b g Kingman - Queen's Trust (Dansili)

The Castlebridge Consignment

A well-bred and performed son of Kingman, his career highlight for Cheveley Park Stud came with his victory in this year's Listed Tandridge Stakes at Southwell. He looks to have more to offer after a relatively light 11 starts.

Queen's Trust: dam of Chancellor Credit: Joe Scarnici

A son of Breeders' Cup Filly & Mare Turf winner Queen's Trust and a brother to the winning and Listed-placed So Regal, Chancellor has won four times and placed on a further three occasions.

He was narrowly denied a Group 3 win this year when finishing strongly to be beaten just a neck in the Winter Derby at Lingfield, while he has also struck on turf.

The four-year-old evidently did not enjoy the ground at Epsom last time, and he looks an interesting later lot at the sale.

Read more

Banner day at Saratoga for Starspangledbanner and Too Darn Hot with Belmont Oaks and Derby victories

'My very best racing memories are with him' - Epsom hero and Treve's sire Motivator dies aged 24

'A much-loved member of the team' - Trueshan's sire and Chapel Stud stalwart Planteur dies aged 19

‘She's got a cracking pedigree’ - Chester Williams following a familiar pattern with exciting Arqana purchase

'It shows you what an eternal dreamer can do' - patience is a virtue for Mickley's Richard Kent as Tokaido rewards with Group 3 breakthrough