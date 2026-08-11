Keeneland ready to follow record-breaker as September Yearling Sale catalogue announced

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Keeneland will attempt to break records once more and has listed 4,635 horses for the 83rd edition of the keynote September Yearling Sale. The catalogue has been published online.

It includes offerings by 189 sires, with 722 individuals by North America’s top ten leading sires.

Last year’s September Sale was the world’s highest-grossing thoroughbred auction in history with more than $531.7 million in sales for 3,078 horses. The number of million-dollar horses (56) along with the average price ($172,755) and the median ($80,000) all set records for the sale.

“The 2025 September Sale established a historic benchmark,” Keeneland president and CEO Shannon Arvin said.

“With record participation and strong economic performance, buying power was evident at every level of the market. Selling at Keeneland comes with clear advantages: an unmatched auction team, world-class hospitality, a broad buying base with the highest quality of bloodstock and sellers and the full force of the global thoroughbred industry.”

“This year’s September Sale offers remarkable quality and depth from the opening session through the final day,” vice president of sales Tony Lacy added. “With so many outstanding yearlings, placing horses throughout the catalogue required careful consideration.

“We are grateful to the breeders and consignors who continue to entrust Keeneland with their best horses. Now our focus turns to delivering the strongest possible marketplace for every buyer and seller.”

Keeneland's Cormac Breathnach and Tony Lacy Credit: Keeneland Photo

The September Sale runs from September 14-26 apart from one rest day on September 18, with the most prestigious Book 1 and 2 in the opening week.

“After six years of this consistent format, buyers and sellers understand the rhythm of the sale and can plan their inspections accordingly,” senior director of sales operations Cormac Breathnach said.

It has catalogued 2,386 colts and 2,248 fillies. Nearly 200 yearlings in the first week are by stallions with their initial sales yearlings, including champions Cody’s Wish, Arcangelo, Elite Power, Forte and Mage.

“There is another very deep crop of freshman stallions with first-crop yearlings in 2026,” Breathnach said. “They are a diverse group of stallions with some sprinters and turf performers along with classic dirt types. There is no shortage of athletic individuals by these stallions coming to market, and they will add extra excitement to the sale.”

Alumni of the September Sale have won 280 stakes around the world this year so far, from North America to Europe and Asia.

In their number are Always A Runner (Kentucky Oaks), Claret Beret (Apple Blossom), Classic Q (Just a Game), Commandment (Florida Derby), Counting Stars (Acorn and American Oaks), Dark Saffron (Dubai Golden Shaheen), Deterministic (Manhattan and Fourstardave), Englishman (Woody Stephens), Eunomia (Clement L. Hirsch), Explora (Test), Formidable Man (Shoemaker Mile), Further Ado (Blue Grass), Kathynmarissa (Dunkin’ Diana), Magnitude (Dubai World Cup and Stephen Foster), Napoleon Solo (Preakness), Percy’s Bar (Ashland), Renegade (Arkansas Derby), Skippylongstocking (Pegasus World Cup Invitational) and Thought Process (Gamely).

Read next:

'He could be a Kentucky Derby horse one day' - $3.2 million Nyquist colt tops opening Fasig-Tipton Saratoga session

‘An absolute gift to everyone who has been associated with him’ - exciting stallion Girvin dies aged 12