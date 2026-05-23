‘I’ve no doubt there’s been some pain felt’ - impressive Wathnan winners provide timely breeze-up boost

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Few buyers walked into Friday’s Tattersalls Ireland Breeze-Up Sale in better form than Richard Brown. The Blandford Bloodstock man has seen three recent purchases make winning debuts in the last five days, all carrying the colours of emerging powerhouse Wathnan Racing.

Wild Blossom , a 300,000gns pickup at the Craven Sale, kicked things off with a ten-length romp at Carlisle on Monday. That performance was followed by Ruler's Pride , a 550,000gns recruit from the same sale. The son of Mehmas scored with real authority at Ayr on Wednesday.

The hat-trick was completed by Flight Signal , another son of Mehmas who scored by three-and-a-half lengths at Bath on Friday. He was added to the squad at a cost of £180,000. All three winners were sold by Tally-Ho Stud.

“It’s been a great week,” said Brown, speaking mid-sale at Fairyhouse. “And this is the fantastic thing about the breeze-up sales. We’re still standing here buying horses and we’ve already had three winners for Wathnan Racing, who’ve been huge supporters of the breeze-up sales. We’re pretty excited about the horses who’ve won.

“It’s all credit to these sales and the vendors who produce horses who can leave the sales ground and three and a half weeks later they go to the races, act completely professionally, they’re not wound up, they’re not buzzy, they’re going and doing what Ruler’s Pride and Wild Blossom did. Hopefully they’ll all be Royal Ascot-bound.”

While trade at Fairyhouse reached unprecedented levels, those record results were very much an outlier in what has been a challenging few weeks for vendors. Brown said he hoped a hot run of form on the track would provide a shot in the arm for the sector after the pressures experienced at recent sales.



“It’s a phenomenal product,” Brown said of the breeze-ups. “While certain people like to knock it, you can’t knock the results. It’s as simple as that. The results from these sales are tremendous. From spending not very much money to having a winner six weeks after the sale, to Royal Ascot winners, to Group 1 winners, it’s a huge source of success.

“I just hope the people who’ve had tough times will be able to pull through and go again. Without them there’s no end-product and I’m not able to come and buy top-class racing prospects. I’ve no doubt there’s been some pain felt, probably more by some than others, but I’m sure they'll dust themselves off.”

Brown’s purchases on Friday included a €200,000 daughter of Blackbeard, who was bought on behalf of an undisclosed client, and a €175,000 filly by Sioux Nation who will sport the colours of Saeed Bin Mohammed Al Qassimi.

Having acknowledged there has been something of a buyers market across the broader European breeze-up sector, Brown said this shift presented opportunities for those who tend not to do their shopping at the breeze-ups.

The Kingsfield Stud-consigned daughter of Blackbeard sold to Richard Brown at €200,000 Credit: www.healyracing.ie

“Certainly last year I didn’t get to buy most of the horses I wanted to buy, whereas this year I’ve got to buy most of what I wanted, so that shows that the market is softer,” he said. “It’s been well documented that the world is in a tricky place and that it has been difficult.

“We’ve certainly tried to support these sales as much as possible. I’ve got as many of my clients as I can revved up and I’ve bought horses for people I haven’t bought for at the breeze-ups before. I’ve really tried to rev up the interest because I think there’s been some tremendous value. You’ve got to move on your feet and, as a buyer, you have to take advantage of that.”

The agent also suggested the pressure experienced by breeze-up vendors will have a knock-on impact at the yearling and breeding stock sales later this year.

“The breeze-up buyers are such a key part of the entire market, because, as we know, yearling sales lead on to breeding stock sales, on to foal sales, and the whole thing goes round and round,” he said.

“Numerically the breeze-up vendors are by far the biggest purchasers of yearlings. While these sales have been down, you’d be a brave man to say it wouldn’t be all the way through the market. There’s probably going to be a market reset during the entire year. I think it’s going to be a tough year for vendors.”

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