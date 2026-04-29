'It’s the first winner we’ve been disappointed with' - White Noise's half-sister set for Punchestown Sale

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Stars have been on show all week at the Punchestown festival and buyers have the opportunity to unearth their next talent with Goffs hosting its annual sale in the parade ring after racing.

This year’s catalogue contains 26 lots, including recent winner All Noise (lot 4), a mare whose page was bolstered when her half-sister White Noise won in Grade 2 company at the Cheltenham Festival. The daughter of Maxios will be offered by Paddy Turley’s Kingsfield Stables consignment.

Turley’s ability to spot early talent has been on show this season through the exploits of Grade 1 winner The Mourne Rambler , who followed up his win in the Cheltenham Champion Bumper with a second-place finish in Wednesday’s Grade 1 equivalent at Punchestown.

The Northern Ireland native bought the son of Well Chosen for €45,000 from Rathmore Stud at the Goffs Arkle Sale in 2024 and he now races in the red and black silks of Philip Polly, a neighbour of Turley's in Downpatrick.

Turley had saddled the gelding to finish second in a point-to-point at Portrush in October last year, before current trainer Noel Meade then sent the gelding out to win a bumper at Leopardstown last December.

All Noise will be making her second appearance at public auction having first sold to the trainer's stable jockey, Declan Lavery, for just €6,000 at last year’s Tattersalls Ireland July Store Sale.

While Turley acknowledges White Noise’s triumph in the Grade 2 Ryanair Mares' Novices' Hurdle has undoubtedly lifted her profile, he said the mare always possessed the talent to make a name for herself.

He said: “Whether she was a half-sister to White Noise or not, on her own she’s a very good filly. It just helps that she’s ended up being a half-sister to a Cheltenham Festival winner, but in her own right she could be every bit as good.

“In all fairness, all credit has to go to Declan, he bought her himself. He saw her and loved her – it’s all down to him. She’s a lovely sized mare, very athletic with a good mind.”

Patrick Turley: 'We know how much ability and how well she does jump and she made it very hard for herself'

All Noise is up for sale after pulling what looked an unlikely win out of the fire between the flags at Tattersalls Farm on her debut this month.

Ridden by Lavery, she travelled in the chasing pack and, after making a few jumping errors, had all her rivals in front turning for home. However, she finished powerfully, making up significant ground late, to win by three-quarters of a length.

Reflecting on the performance at Tattersalls Farm, Turley said: “Her race wasn’t great - it wasn’t as good as we knew she could be and it’s actually the first winner we’ve had we’ve been disappointed with. We know how much ability and how well she does jump and she made it very hard for herself.

“It could have gone a lot smoother and she could have won a lot more easily. Declan said that he was so far back when they turned in, that the horses in front were only getting in his way!”

Lavery was also on board Turley's other Punchestown offering, Mikel Ange Spigao, when he got off the mark at Tullaherin on April 19. The son of Ivanhowe always looked the winner, reeling in the leaders to hit the front before the last and score by three-quarters of a length.

The four-year-old joined the Kingsfield Stables battalion at a cost of £35,000 at last year’s Goffs Spring Store Sale.

Turley said: “He was bought out of Doncaster and he’s a very good-looking horse. I can’t say I know much about the stallion, but I would definitely buy another one by him after Mikel Ange Spigao.

“His point win was very impressive. He showed a lot of speed, jumped well and clearly appreciated the better ground. We were very happy and Declan rode him with confidence because he knew he was the best horse in the race.”

Click here to view the catalogue.

Goffs Punchestown Sale factfile

Where Punchestown racecourse parade ring

When Selling begins after the last race on Thursday

Last year’s stats From 24 offered, all lots sold (100 per cent clearance rate) for turnover of €4,095,000 (up 40 per cent year-on-year), an average of €170,625 (up five per cent) and a median of €162,500 (up 16 per cent)

Notable graduates Blue De Vassy (sold by Kingsfield Stables, bought by Gordon Elliott for €235,000); Familiar Dreams (sold by Shabra Stables, bought by Aidan O'Ryan and Gordon Elliott for €310,000); Honeysuckle (sold by Shanrod Stables, bought by Rathmore Stud for €110,000); Springwell Bay (sold by Canterbrook Stud, bought by Equos for €155,000); Aurora Vega (sold by Closutton Stables, bought by Gerry Aherne for €450,000)

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