'It’s something I’ve always wanted to do' - new consignor looking for lift-off at Tattersalls

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All-round horsewoman Sam Goldsmith will fulfil a longstanding ambition when she presents her first draft at the Tattersalls Guineas Breeze-Up Sale on Thursday.

Goldsmith, who operates under the S.G. Equine banner, will offer two lots at the sale in Newmarket.

The Newmarket-based 35-year-old has been involved with horses from an early age, competing in show jumping and eventing before turning her attention to racing in her mid-teens. That was when she took a part-time job riding out for Simon Earle in Wiltshire, while she has also had stints working for Andrew Balding and Chris Waller, as well as having spent a valuable spell at Coolmore Australia.

Of her background, Goldsmith said: "We had horses at home, so I was breaking in ponies when I was a teenager, and I've always enjoyed that. I had a little stint at Coolmore when I was in Australia breaking in for them, I’ve always veered towards doing younger horses.

"I was also David Simcock's assistant for five years and in that time he used to have a two-year-old yard and that was where I was quite a lot of the time."

Goldsmith was keen to establish her pre-training base before turning her hand to consigning.

She said: "It’s something I’ve always wanted to do, but I really wanted to get the pre-training established. This is my third breaking season going out by myself and I just felt we were in a position to get up and running [as consignors]."

The first of Goldsmith's lots into the ring is a Supremacy filly out of a winning half-sister to Group 2 Gran Premio del Jockey Club winner Que Tempesta (lot 200). The bay sold to Goldsmith for just £8,000 at the Goffs Premier Yearling Sale last summer.

S. G. Equine's Supremacy filly will go under the hammer at Tattersalls on Thursday Credit: Tattersalls

She said: "The filly was a cheap purchase and she's filled out a load, she’s done a lot of growing. She keeps getting misgendered, she looks like a colt, so I couldn’t be more pleased with how she’s done. They’ve both got very good heads on them."

Goldsmith's second lot is a Ubettabelieveit colt from the family of Hardwicke Stakes winner Relay Race. He sold to the team for 25,000gns at Tattersalls Book 3 last October.

"The colt was a bit more expensive but he’s got a bit more of a pedigree," she said. "I have a third of him and two-thirds is owned by Harry Wigan, who’s a client of mine. He’s a late foal, so he’s been prepped very much with that in mind, he’s not the finished article. We didn’t really crack on with him until February, so there’ll be some improvement from him, but he’s a classy animal."

Keep track of the action at Tattersalls with our live blog at racingpost.com/bloodstock

There has been plenty of talk about trade this year and ongoing concerns about the economy as a result of the Middle Eastern conflict. Despite it not being ideal circumstances in which to launch a debut breeze-up consignment, Goldsmith is philosophical and is determined to do the best she can with her two horses.

She added: "It's not ideal the market seems to be not as strong and that it's very much a buyers' market. I can’t really do anything about world circumstances and what the market’s doing, so all I can do is present my horses in the best possible condition. I’m really pleased with how they are."

Tattersalls Guineas Breeze-Up Sale factfile

Where Park Paddocks, Newmarket

When Thursday from 9.30am

Last year's stats From 162 lots offered, 127 (78 per cent) sold for turnover of 5,015,000gns (up 1.5 per cent year-on-year), an average of 39,488gns (up six per cent) and median of 30,000gns (up 11 per cent).

Notable graduates The Platinum Queen (sold by Tally-Ho Stud, bought by Richard Fahey and Middleham Park Racing for 57,000gns); Trueshan (sold by Knockanglass Stables, bought by Highflyer Bloodstock and Alan King for 31,000gns); Shantisara (sold by Aguiar Bloodstock, bought by Federico Barberini for 10,000gns)

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