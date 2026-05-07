‘It’s been tough’ - high stakes in Deauville as pinhookers hope for change in breeze-up market fortunes

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In many respects, Arqana rates the Champions League final of European breeze-up sales. Yes, there are other dates of importance in the calendar, but, on paper at least, this event looks the most significant. There is, of course, pressure, potential and profit to be found elsewhere on the circuit, but in Deauville things feel just that cut above.

With trade at the early sales having taken a sizeable slump from the giddy highs of 12 months ago, vendors have found themselves in a similar position to Bayern Munich during Wednesday evening’s semi-final against Paris Saint-Germain: scrambling for a late equaliser.

Taken in a broader historical context the results from Doncaster and Tattersalls might stack up well enough, but the facts relay that investment at the Craven fell by 18 per cent year-on-year, last week’s Guineas Sale saw aggregate sales drop by 24 per cent, while Doncaster turnover was down 29 per cent.

The bare numbers bring the slide in spending into sharp relief. At this point 12 months ago, £36,822,950 had been paid back into breeze-up consignors’ pockets. This time around that figure stands at £28.63 million, leaving a shortfall of just over £8m.

There have still be major flashpoints, however, with the Craven topped by a 900,000gns daughter of Starspangledbanner and Doncaster headed by an £880,000 son of Mehmas. Both sales-toppers were purchased by Anthony Stroud on behalf of Victorious Forever.

While it might be stretching it to suggest that that deficit could be clawed back in Deauville alone, a good sale in France would undoubtedly go a long way.

Previous sales data highlights just how much faith vendors have placed in Arqana, and how much is on the line. The Craven catalogue contained 34 lots who changed hands for a six-figure sum as a yearling, equating to 19 per cent of entries. The offering duly returned 60 two-year-olds who made 100,000gns or more.

How many juveniles will fetch €100,000 and upwards in Deauville remains to be seen, but it can only be a good sign that Arqana boasts nearly double the number of six-figure pinhooks, with 65 (31 per cent of the catalogue).

Prospective purchasers scrutinise the workouts on Deauville racecourse Credit: Zuzanna Lupa

While the full register of high-rolling attendees will be revealed over the course of the coming 48 hours, with a full day of inspections on Friday ahead of Saturday’s sale, there was a healthy turnout overseeing the workouts on Deauville racecourse. The combination of blue-chip stock and the gathering of a global buying bench saw Arqana chief executive Freddy Powell strike a cautiously optimistic tone as breezing wrapped up on Thursday afternoon.

“Two things help the confidence: there is the group of horses and the group of people we have here,” he said. “Vendors have been confident over the last few weeks about the type of horses they’re bringing, and obviously that gives us confidence to tell people to come and buy them.

“Obviously the world is different this year to how it was last year so it’s very difficult to know what the market is going to be like, but, based on what we’ve learned this year, the top end is still pretty strong.”

Powell added: “I would be surprised if all the leading actors from last year are not going to play this year, but are they going to play at the same level? The horses are here, the people are here, and the track was also in very good condition, so well done to the lads looking after it because it’s not easy. After that, it’s very difficult to measure the confidence of the market.”

Godolphin, an absentee from this year’s breeze-up market thus far, have secured the top lots at the last two renewals of this sale. Twelve months ago the operation paid €1.9m for Distant Storm, the Group 3 Tattersalls Stakes winner who was last seen finishing third behind Bow Echo in the 2,000 Guineas.

A juvenile is put through its paces at Deauville ahead of Saturday's sale Credit: Zuzanna Lupa

In 2024 they purchased Ruling Court for a sales-record €2.3m. The son of Justify rewarded that investment by winning the 2,000 Guineas, only to succumb to complications arising from the laminitis later in 2025.

The sale could produce yet another Classic-winning graduate when Zanthos, a €1m signing on behalf of Victorious Forever, lines up in the Poule d’Essai des Pouliches on Sunday.

After a challenging few weeks of selling, Brendan Holland, who not only runs his own Grove Stud enterprise but also heads up the Breeze-Up Consignors’ Association, suggested there was more positivity among those selling at Arqana.

“The first three sales have been disappointing, but it was somewhat expected,” he said. “Expectations were not where they normally would be heading into the sales season because of what was happening in the world, so when it [declining trade] did happen, it was no great surprise to us.

“However, there are people at this sale that we haven’t seen on the circuit elsewhere this year, so this might not be as significantly affected as the other sales were. We’re a little bit more hopeful, but everyday we get up we’re hopeful! That’s just our nature. It’s a strong catalogue, there’s no doubt it’s extremely strong.”

Although trade has been far from straightforward, Holland said the high risk, high reward nature of selling breeze-up horses means vendors are well used to showing their resilience.

“Everyone acknowledges that the good ones make up for the not-so-good ones, so you just hope you have one good enough to balance the rest to keep the show on the road,” he said.

“It’s been tough and people have struggled to clear the decks, but with a bit of luck nearly everyone will have that one horse that does well that balances the books.

“What happens here might temper ambitions going into the yearling sales, but there’s a good bit to go yet. This is a significant sale, and there’s others at Fairyhouse and Goffs still to go, so we’re only really halfway through.”

If this year's breeze-up season is to prove the proverbial game of two halves, there can be no better place for fortunes to change than in Deauville.

Arqana Breeze-Up Sale factfile

Where Arqana sales complex, Deauville

When Selling begins on Saturday at 11 local time (10 BST)

Last year’s stats From 160 offered, 134 lots sold (84 per cent) for turnover of €27,179,500 (up 26 per cent year-on-year); an average price of €202,830 (up 22 per cent) and a median of €120,000 (up 20 per cent)

Notable graduates Distant Storm (sold by CF Bloodstock, bought by Godolphin for €1.9m); Gewan (sold by Longways Stables, bought by JS Bloodstock for €80,000); Ruling Court (sold by Oak Tree Farm, bought by Godolphin for €2.3m); Zanthos (sold by Glending Stables, bought by Stroud Coleman Bloodstock for €1m)

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