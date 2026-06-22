'It's a different kind of buzz' - Denis and Louise O'Regan poised to consign first draft at Derby Sale

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Clonmore Cottage Stables is a new face at the Tattersalls Ireland Derby Sale and the burgeoning operation is one the industry will hear plenty more about in the years ahead.

Louise O'Regan and her husband, retired Cheltenham Festival-winning jockey Denis, have been taking gradual steps up the consigning ranks and now head to Ratoath with two exciting prospects.

On how the pair started consigning, Louise said: "We bought our first foal seven years ago and went on to sell him at the Tattersalls Ireland May Store Sale [in 2022] when that was still going. He was the first foal we bought, a Mahler colt, and he sold for €36,000, so we were like, 'oh, this is exciting!' Ever since then we've been trying to get one good enough for part one of the Derby Sale."

The first of their two lots into the ring will be Noctilien (lot 290 ), a son of Free Port Lux whose page includes Grade 2 Prix la Barka winner Jeu De Thaix, while the other is a well-related Affinisea gelding (401 ).

"We're delighted we've got two who've made it here. One we own, the Free Port Lux, and the other one we've been given to consign. It's the first time we've consigned for anybody else. The gelding's a homebred for Gillian Browne out of Daytona Lily, so he's a half-brother to Andy Dufresne. We're delighted we've got two in the Derby Sale on our first go, it's very exciting and we're thrilled to have two quality animals good enough to be part of it."

The store sale season has got off to a strong start, with part one of the Goffs Arkle Sale resulting in 384 horses selling for just over €25 million, a 28 per cent rise year-on-year, while 63 lots made six-figure sums. O'Regan is hopeful similar can follow at the Derby Sale given the quality-laden catalogue which has been assembled.

She said: "I think Goffs exceeded everyone's expectations really. It just shows that there's still a strong demand for three-year-olds and for good-looking, well-bred stores. Hopefully it continues on to here. They've put together a lovely, strong catalogue with some lovely pedigrees.

"Everything we've seen going around the sales, the physicals are matching up with the pedigrees, so it should be a very exciting couple of days for them. There's also a great kind of variety of Irish and French-bred horses in the catalogue as well."

The O'Regans have plenty more prospects to keep them busy back at home, too.

She said: "That's my problem - I like buying them! We have a Workforce from a Carrigeen family who we bought as a foal from Tattersalls. We have another one who's by Masked Marvel out of Dark Fudge, so he's from the family of Tiger Roll. They're both two-year-olds to look forward to. We also have a couple of Flat-bred yearlings to sell in September, so we're keeping busy."

Denis O'Regan concluded a prolific riding career in late 2023 , his highlights coming on Tidal Bay and Inglis Drever in the Arkle Chase and World Hurdle respectively at the 2008 Cheltenham Festival.

So how has he taken to a slower pace of life away from the saddle?

She added: "It's good we enjoy it, you know? It's a different kind of buzz from when Denis was riding but we really enjoy it, and we enjoy looking after them, and we work as a team together even when we're going around the sales buying the foals. I think we kind of complement each other in how we work and how we do things.

"We're enjoying it, and hopefully it's something we can grow and keep progressing at, trying to get to the levels of your Peter Nolans and the other big boys. One day, maybe, but it's just step by step."

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