'It shows no sign of dropping' - Dan Skelton reflects on relentless demand after €150,000 Derby Sale signing

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Champion trainer Dan Skelton continued to bolster his squad for the coming seasons with the signing of a well-related daughter of Doctor Dino at €150,000. The youngster was pinhooked by Carrigeen Bloodstock for €55,000 in Deauville in 2024 before being reoffered during a strong start to the Tattersalls Ireland Derby Sale on Wednesday.

The French-bred three-year-old has already been named Caratora Lux and shares her sire with Skelton’s wide-margin Plate Handicap Chase scorer Madara.

“She’s lovely,” the trainer said. “It’s a strong price but what’s not to like about her? Even my Dad liked her! Obviously we’ve had a Cheltenham Festival winner by Doctor Dino this year. We don’t set the prices and we’d have liked to get her for a bit less, but we just try to buy what we can. Fair play to the sellers, they’ve been well rewarded and they deserve it because she’s a lovely mare.”

Asked if he had an early reading on where the market was at in Fairyhouse, Skelton grinned and said: “Yeah, f**king high! It shows no sign of dropping, I’d say. When the Arkle Sale was so strong you wondered whether everyone had spent up, but by Lot 4 here there’d already been €100,000 given for one, so you soon realise they haven’t.”

Skelton said the strength in depth among the stallion ranks was helping to drive the current buoyancy of the store horse market.

Madara: Dan Skelton has already tasted Cheltenham Festival success with the offspring of Doctor Dino Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

He said: “We’re at a time where there’s a lot of very good stallions who you know what their stock is capable of and what you’re comfortable seeing in each of them; that gives the market confidence.

“You have Goliath Du Berlais setting records for a very young sire; Crystal Ocean is doing amazing things; Walk In The Park is the most solid of all time, and then there’s all the others around them. It’s a comfortable time to be a buyer, but the only thing is you have to pay for them.”

Skelton and his agent, Ryan Mahon, were the leading buyers at the Doncaster Spring Point-to-Point and Horses-in-Training Sale, with £470,000 spent on 20 new recruits.

That group has been supplemented by three Spring Store Sale purchases that cost a combined £110,000, along with a €385,000 spend on five lots at the Goffs Arkle Sale. All told, this means Skelton’s public auction purchases during the jumps sales season have totalled 28 at a cost of around £910,000, prior to the Derby Sale.

“With the stores, we’ve tried to buy a few less but higher quality, if we can,” he said. “At the same time, a lot of our very good stores have been 50 or 60 grand, and not for any reason other than that’s what they cost. We’re never afraid to look under the rocks as well.”

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