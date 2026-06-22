'It should be very strong' - Coolmara Stables optimistic after Grade 1-winning update ahead of Tattersalls Ireland

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Coolmara Stables will head into the Tattersalls Ireland Derby Sale with plenty of spring in its step after a Grade 1-winning update for one of its offerings.

Among its three-strong draft is a Blue Bresil gelding (lot 348 ) who will come under the hammer on the second day of the sale.

Purchased for €97,000 as a foal by the Cork-based farm, the bay's pedigree has enjoyed a major update since that transaction. His half-brother Eachtotheiown , a son of Westerner, enhanced the page considerably when landing the Champion Novice Hurdle at Punchestown in decisive fashion this spring.

The Barry Connell-trained seven-year-old was building on a Galway maiden hurdle score last October and then a nine-length handicap hurdle win at Thurles in January. He bounced back from his Supreme Novices' Hurdle defeat at Cheltenham in March to land the two-mile contest by four and a half lengths, with El Cairos beaten over eight lengths in fourth.

There are plenty of updates under the three-year-old's dam, the unraced Presenting mare Beautiful War. The half-sister to smart chaser Glamorgan Duke hails from the prolific family of Drinmore Novice Chase scorer and Punchestown Gold Cup runner-up Harbour Pilot and there could be many more results to come in the months ahead.

Eachtotheirown: Grade 1 winner at the Punchestown festival in April and half-brother to Coolmara's Blue Bresil gelding Credit: Sportsfile via Getty Images

Cathal Mariga said: "He's a lovely horse, he's got the quality and has great action too. The four-year-old actually won his point-to-point as well [Beatonthestreet at Lisronagh in April], so there's been two updates in the last few months, but the Grade 1 update was definitely nice to get just before the sales."

Coolmara will also offer a homebred son of Saint Des Saints (347 ) whose page traces back to George Strawbridge's blue hen In Clover, the dam of Group 1 winners With You, Call The Wind, We Are and Friendly Soul. The late daughter of Inchinor was also the second dam of Prix de la Foret winner Kelina.

Saint Des Saints retired from stallion duties after a stellar career at the age of 26 two years ago . His legacy will go on for some time through his daughters and immensely exciting sire son Goliath Du Berlais among others.

Mariga said: "The Saint Des Saints gelding is a lovely gelding we bred. He's a big, big lad now, about 17 hands, but he's well able to use himself and moves out very well. He seems to be going down well as well at the sale."

Coolmara's third lot is a Nathaniel filly (292 ) who the team picked up for £44,000 from Goldford Stud at the 2023 British National Hunt Breeders Showcase. The bay is out of Urticaire, a Navan maiden hurdle winner for Willie Mullins and Gigginstown House Stud who was also third in the Grade 1 Mares Novice Hurdle Championship Final at Fairyhouse in 2014.

He added: "She's a lovely filly, she's very racy and is a great mover with a good mind."

The Fairyhouse sale's catalogue has a who's who of Grade 1-winning graduates, with this year's catalogue graced by the brilliant Brighterdaysahead. With those results and a catalogue brimming with smart pedigrees and updates, Mariga was hopeful of another strong renewal.

"I think the Derby Sale's one of the best places to sell a three-year-old," he said. "All the right people are here and all the horses come here, so I think trade should be very strong."

The auction follows on from a record-breaking edition of the Goffs Arkle Sale, an event which should give vendors plenty of confidence ahead of three days of selling.

Mariga added: "Nobody really expected it to be that strong, but trade was unbelievable at Goffs, there seemed to be a six-figure lot nearly every ten minutes there."

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