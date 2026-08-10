'It feels like we're in a dream' - Coulonces bound for Arqana August Sale with best-ever draft

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The Arqana August Sale opens the European yearling sales season with a bang. Leading consignor Coulonces will be hoping to kick off proceedings in a similar vein as the team offers an 18-strong draft which is filled to the brim with top-class pedigrees and sire power.

Based in Normandy, Coulonces has long been a mainstay of the leading sales. It has showcased future talent such as Prix du Jockey Club winner and magnificent sire Le Havre as well as his dual Group 1-winning daughter Wonderful Tonight at the Deauville bonanza, and there could be a number of future stars in this year's draft given the glowing references provided by Anna Sundstrom, long-time head of the consignment.

She said: "We've never had a draft like this. There are obviously so many factors that go into creating a draft of 18 yearlings which is of such a high standard. It's very difficult to do, but between the sales companies and the wonderful people we work with and our clients, it's been made possible despite everything going on in the world at the moment, with the war and with things are so uncertain.

"Last year wasn't straightforward for anyone and now, more than ever, we've had to be so hard on the selection of horses going to the August Sale. We've chosen to take some yearlings to later sales because of their date of birth, not because they're not good enough, but because they're too young. We've been careful with a lot of these things."

Coulonces' power-packed draft contains plenty of beautifully bred individuals by many of Europe's leading sires, the highlight perhaps being the Kingman brother to Prix de Diane heroine Sparkling Plenty and Jersey Stakes winner Noble Truth (lot 187 ), offered on behalf of leading owner and breeder Jean-Pierre Dubois.

“He’s a beautiful individual, a copy of his sister,” said Sundstrom’s daughter Moa, who jointly heads the operation. “He’s just the same size-wise, bone, and, from what we’ve understood from everybody that has worked around Sparkling Plenty, he has the same mindset as her.

“He walks like a god, so he’s got everything going for him and we feel very lucky to have such a yearling to present. We’re very grateful to Mr Dubois for his trust with us in this.”

The team will also offer a Baaeed colt out of a Kingman sister to Sparkling Plenty and Noble Truth (179 ), alongside a Kingman filly out of a Frankel half-sister to Kingman's Coventry Stakes winner and Group 1 sire son Calyx (26 ) and a Zarak colt out of a winning Sea The Stars half-sister to Hungerford Stakes winner and 2026 Queen Anne and Lockinge Stakes runner-up More Thunder (224 ).

There could be a prompt Group 1 update as the Night Of Thunder colt heads to the Prix Jacques le Marois , across from the sales ground at Deauville racecourse, on Sunday.

Coulonces will offer the Kingman brother to Prix de Diane winner Sparkling Plenty at Arqana's August Yearling Sale Credit: Arqana

There are also yearlings from the first crops of unbeaten Arc and Prix du Jockey Club winner Ace Impact, including a colt from the family of Nathaniel, Magnificient Style and Playful Act (191 ), the Aga Khan Studs' regally bred Erevann, notably a filly whose family includes last year's 1,000 Guineas runner-up Flight and Chester Vase winner Young Rascal (202 ), and top-class globetrotter Mishriff.

The selection additionally includes yearlings by Coolmore's four-time Group 1 winner Paddington and champion juvenile Little Big Bear. The colt by Irish 2,000 Guineas, Sussex Stakes, St James's Palace and Coral-Eclipse winner Paddington (168 ) is a half-brother to the Group-placed A New Dawn and hails from the breed-shaping family of Urban Sea, Galileo and Sea The Stars.

Anna Sundstrom said of the first-crop sires: "I think France has got a lot of quality first-season sires. We've a couple of Ace Impacts going to the sale and they're lovely. The Ace Impacts have a lot of quality and class; they seem to have it all.

"The one who my heart has completely melted for is the Erevann filly who we bought in France in December. We also have a Mishriff colt who looks like his sire."

This Swedish-run, French-based vendor is set for plenty more golden years if this year's draft is anything to go by.

"We wake up every morning and we're like, 'This is a dream',” said Moa Sundstrom. “This is a pinch-me moment because we never thought we'd have a draft of this quality, physically and pedigree-wise.

"It's a massive accomplishment and we're so proud of it. We're so proud to have clients such as Elisabeth Fabre and the Dubois family. It's an amazing feeling."

Anna Sundstrom added: "We're 50-50 in all the work and that's helped immensely. During the prep there are now two people who are responsible and the result is we see more things than before."

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