Inaugural Aktem Flat Yearling Sale catalogue is announced

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Aktem’s first edition of the Flat Yearling Sale has attracted a catalogue of 93 lots, which will go through the ring on September 18 in Maisons-Laffitte.

For this inaugural renewal, organisers have attracted progeny by a wide range of stallions, including leading sires such as Zarak, Galiway, Goken, Zelzal and Starspangledbanner.

Among the newer generation of stallions are yearlings by the likes of Thunder Moon, Mishriff, Erevann, Vadeni and Sealiway.

Guy Petit, Aktem’s bloodstock director, said: “We are delighted to unveil this first catalogue dedicated to Flat yearlings. Aktem’s aim is to offer sales in both disciplines and to support breeders in enhancing the value oft heir production.

“Once again, we are committed to welcoming clients in the best possible conditions in September in Maisons-Laffitte. We would like to thank all the breeders and consignors who have placed their trust in us for this first edition.”

Read next:

'It feels like we're in a dream' - Coulonces bound for Arqana August Sale with best-ever draft

'I frantically tried to reboot my phone' - happy ending for Sky presenter who missed her homebred's win while on Group 1 duty