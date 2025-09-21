'If you find a good one, it won't have cost you a lot of money' - Harry Eustace back on the hunt at Tattersalls Ireland after Royal Ascot double

The dates of the Tattersalls Ireland September Yearling Sale are marked with indelible ink on the calendar in the office of Harry Eustace at Newmarket's Park Lodge Stables.

Since taking over the reins from his father James in 2021, Eustace has trained three horses to win four races at Royal Ascot and all of them were sourced as yearlings from editions of the same event, which this year runs from Tuesday to Thursday.

More remarkably, two of them were Group 1 winners at this year's royal meeting, the first and second top-level successes of the trainer's blossoming career.

Docklands, a Royal Ascot regular who won the Britannia Stakes in 2023 and was runner-up to Charyn in the 2024 Queen Anne, made the Group 1 breakthrough in the meeting's opening contest this year.

Eustace didn't have long to wait until Time For Sandals came good on her promise in the Commonwealth Cup to make it a week that will live long in the memory for his family and the entire team.

"Obviously it makes us concentrate on the sale very much, but like everything in this game there's a degree of luck involved as well," says Eustace, modestly deflecting praise for his achievements.

"It's just how it is with the sale but the good horses who come out of there are not going to cost the earth. The sale feels very much a trainer's type of sale. You can buy a nice horse because, with the type of sale it is, the top prices aren't prohibitive. If you find a good one, it won't have cost you a lot of money."

Eustace's Group 1 double cost approximately £50,000 (€57,365) combined – Docklands was bought by Stuart Boman for £16,000 from Adrian Costello's Clenagh Castle Stud when the sale was held in Newmarket because of Covid-19 restrictions, while Eustace and bloodstock agent David Appleton snared Time For Sandals for €35,000.

Latin Lover, a Starspangledbanner gelding, was Eustace's first Royal Ascot winner when claiming the Palace of Holyroodhouse Stakes in 2022. Two years earlier, in the height of the pandemic, Hubie de Burgh snapped him up for £21,000 from the draft of Flash Conroy's Glenvale Stud.

Royal success at reasonable prices

A trio of Royal Ascot winners for less than the cost of an almost-new Mercedes Benz CLE? It's a remarkable success but, as Eustace is quick to emphasise, one that several hands had a part in.

"I can't take a huge amount of credit for Docklands," he says. "Stuart Boman was a big part of that. He got in touch with Terry [Henderson, OTI Racing] and what has definitely helped the horse is that he's owned by the right people. Terry and OTI have allowed him the time he needed to develop but they also managed to resist the offers after the Britannia win, because they were sizeable. Luckily OTI are end-users, so it allowed them to keep him."

Docklands: "what has definitely helped the horse is that he's owned by the right people" Credit: Patrick McCann

They have been able to explore all avenues with the first-crop son of Mickley Stud's Massaat. The five-year-old, who remains entire, has been enjoying a rest after his Group 1 triple-header but he is back in work with two major targets for the remainder of the year, starting at Ascot on Champions Day with Eustace particularly enthused about the prospect of October ground at the meeting.

"We're looking forward to getting him back on ground with a bit of cut, actually, because I felt his best performance as a three-year-old was in the Balmoral on Champions Day. We were sat mid-division and for a three-year-old that had had a fairly busy year, he came home pretty well to finish third. He hasn't had those conditions since so we are very interested to see whether that performance was because he was well handicapped or if those conditions suited him just as well."

Then there is Japan and Kyoto's Grade 1 Mile Championship, the path taken by last year's champion older miler Charyn.

"As long as he runs well, the plan is to head to Japan with him," he says. "Again, this is where I'm very lucky because OTI and Terry are not afraid to give things a go. Docklands obviously loves straight tracks, but if it isn't on a straight track then the tempo is very important. In Japan, they tend to have very honestly run races, which hopefully will play to his strengths."

Commonwealth Cup heroine Time For Sandals was the most expensive of Eustace's trio, bought from breeder Steve Parkin's Rathbride in 2023. The first-crop daughter of Sands Of Mali had previously won a Kempton maiden on her debut at two for David and Lorrie Bevan, whose only other winner with Eustace was also bought at Tattersalls Ireland.

Time For Sandals (Richard Kingscote) after victory in the Commonwealth Cup Credit: Patrick McCann

The owners' and filly's first Group 1 success was in the form book.

"We felt she had been threatening to do that both as a two-year-old and a three-year-old," Eustace remarks.

"She very nearly got it done in the Lowther but probably just lacked a bit of experience and then was a touch unlucky in France [Group 3 Prix Texanita, won by subsequent Group 1 winner Woodshauna] but overcame the way the race was run to win the Commonwealth Cup."

Plans remain unchanged

Time For Sandals has been turned out after her Nunthorpe run with the promise of more to come as she grows into her frame next season. Her owners may be coming at the sport from a different angle to those of Docklands but Eustace is keenly aware of the pressures owners operate under when they have a valuable horse carrying their colours. Thankfully, the Bevans are sticking to their original plan for their filly.

"Again, we're incredibly fortunate that her owners do appreciate how lucky they are and have managed to resist all offers, which in this day and age is usually the biggest challenge," Eustace says.

"They've had a ball with her and they've been sort of adamant from the word go, really, that they want to enjoy her at the races as a four-year-old. The plan at the moment would be for her to go to the mares' sale at the end of her four-year-old career. A lot has to sort of happen between now and then, but just knowing that that's the plan has made my life much easier, both plotting her course this year and for next year."

All three horses have come through different channels but Eustace works closely with Appleton, with whom he bought Time For Sandals. He sees how much the auction system has changed for trainers like him whose yard is populated strongly by horses sent to him rather than ones he has gone out and bought himself. These are in a minority, which makes the success of Time For Sandals even more noteworthy..

He adds: "I think that really highlights how well David's done because we'd be able to count on two hands the number of yearlings we've bought and we've already bought a Group 1 winner. It's remarkable, really, and a lot of credit goes to him."

It's a situation he would like to change, but despite now being a Group 1-winning trainer it remains unaltered from previous years. It is reflective of where the buying power is centred.

"Obviously we would love to be buying more but it's incredibly tough finding people who have the orders. Hopefully we've got two or three this year, but we'll see…"

Study for the sale has been in-depth, with the catalogue examined from cover to cover, and Eustace feels that it is a compelling read. He and Appleton will be scouring the barns for the next Royal Ascot winner.

"I was shortlisting the catalogue the other day and I thought it read pretty well. If some of the types match up the pedigrees, it could be a very strong sale and it is entitled to be after the results it's had this year."

Eustace has been instrumental in ensuring the sale is a not-to-be-missed date in the diary.

Read more

'Moments like that are what it's all about' - Royal Ascot star Cercene a boost for Baroda's September draft

Frankel sires 40th Group 1 winner as 1.3m guineas Tattersalls record-breaker Sir Delius impresses at Caulfield

'If you sit at home you ain't going to get it' - Dylan Cunha's Keeneland visit worthwhile with new recruit heading to Newmarket

'In two years he's won every colts' Classic' - Jamie Insole justifies first Keeneland adventure with timely purchase