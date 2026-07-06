'Spectacular' debut winner back in the ring as Elliott takes aim at Tattersalls July Sale

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Exciting debut winner Charlie's Cannon is set for a swift return to the public arena when the son of New Bay is offered on day two of this week’s Tattersalls July Sale.

The three-year-old was slow into stride when starting out over Kempton’s seven-furlong course last Thursday, and was noted looking “clueless in a detached last” by the Racing Post analysis team. However, once the penny dropped he knuckled down well and produced a visually striking finishing effort to pass all seven rivals. He scored by a cosy-looking half a length.

Charlie's Cannon is trained by Ralph Beckett for the Palmont partnership and is being sold through Jamie Railton as Lot 504G. This will be the youngster’s second appearance at Tattersalls, having gone the way of agent Alex Elliott at 110,000gns during Book 1 in 2024.

View Tattersalls July Sale catalogue

“I thought it was spectacular, really,” Elliott said of Charlie's Cannon’s debut effort. “As soon as he broke I thought, ‘Well, that’s it. Game over.’ He’s always been a talented horse, though. He’s taken a bit of time but I thought it was a great debut and I’m just glad he showed what he’d been showing Ralph at home.”

On the late decision to add Charlie's Cannon into the July Sale as a wildcard entry, Elliott said: “When you’re buying to trade, you want to try and sell them when they’re on the up. As soon as he won the other day we thought we’d test the water and see what the market says. It’s all blue skies above for him so it felt like the right time.

“The phone rang a couple of times [with private offers] but we said we’d go to the sale and that way everyone can see him, they can do their vetting and we’ll work it that way. We thought it was best to put him on the open market.”

New Bay: sire of impressive debut winner Charlie's Cannon Credit: Patrick McCann

Anthony Ramsden’s Valmont operation has become a significant player in recent years, owning notable talents such as Bay Of Brilliance, Havana Sprite and Salt Bay. Elliott explained the similarly branded Palmont was something of an unplanned offshoot.

“I bought two New Bays for that partnership with a view to trading,” he said. “One of those was Richie's Rocket, who was very impressive on his second start, although we didn’t manage to get him sold, and the other is Charlie’s Cannon.

“Initially they were bought for one of Ralph’s long-standing owners, Peter Mellett and his friend, and they’re named after Peter’s grandkids. Around the time of last year’s Derby the friend decided he wanted to get out when neither horse had run.

“I said to Anthony that there were a couple of horses that Ralph and his team thought quite a bit of and that he should take over the shares. Ralph’s always held both horses in high regard, that’s why I was confident about putting Anthony into them. He took on the shares, and Peter and his family came up with the name Palmont. It hasn’t quite worked out how we’d wanted with Richie's Rocket but hopefully we can get a bit of money back with Charlie’s Cannon.”

Although better known for his exploits as a buyer, Elliott also runs his own consignment under the Imperium Sales banner. He said Charlie’s Cannon’s late entry into the sale meant consigning duties had to be delegated to another outfit.

“I would be selling him under Imperium but because it was such a late wildcard we just didn’t have the staff around to do it,” he said. “He’ll be sold by Jamie Railton, who has a good relationship with Ralph and he sells a lot of his horses. We’re in very safe hands.”

Ralph Beckett: trainer of Charlie's Cannon Credit: Edward Whitaker

Nonetheless, Imperium will still offer seven other lots this week, headed by the progressive Hard To Believe (512).

The three-year-old son of Make Believe was last seen running a staying-on third in the class 2 Newmarket handicap won by Mythical Bay on Saturday. He is trained by Andrew Balding and carries the colours of Jayar Investments, previous owner of Royal Ascot scorer Lost Boys, and Lynda Ramsden.

“He’s a very progressive three-year-old who ran to a big figure on Saturday in a £100,000 handicap,” said Elliott. “I think he’s a horse nailed-on for Australia or for a dual-purpose role. We’ve seen Ethical Diamond sold at this sale, so it can be a good slot to stand out and I think this horse will do that.

“Andrew used to work for Jack and Lynda Ramsden, Anthony’s parents, and they’ve all taken a share in the horse. He was bred by Godolphin and Andrew bought him for 16 grand at the December Yearling Sale, so he was very well bought. Hopefully we can finish off the job this week.”

A fruitful sale for Hard To Believe would continue a good run for Balding-trained horses at the July Sale. Twelve months ago the trainer set a sale record when offering Royal Ascot winner Quai De Bethune, who went the way of Wathnan Racing at 775,000gns .

“Andrew likes selling at this time of year,” Elliott said. “He sold the Golden Gates winner Quai De Bethune at this sale last year and he’s always had the July Sale in mind for this horse. It’s good that he’s run so close to the sale and put up a personal best.”

Andrew Balding: has a fine record of selling at the July Sale Credit: Edward Whitaker

The Imperium draft also contains recent two-year-old winner Real Trouble (421) and the highly rated Jel Pepper (513).

“We’ve got some very usable horses to sell,” said Elliott. “I still think Jel Pepper has plenty of mileage left. He was good to us last year and owes us nothing after winning the sales race [Tattersalls October Auction Stakes]. I think he wants some soft ground and there hasn’t been enough rain around for him. We think there’s races left in him and we’re selling him now so someone can crack on with him come the autumn.”

As well as on-track talent, the July Sale has proved something of a goldmine for breeders down the years. The dams of major talents such as Camille Pissarro, Makarova and Wootton Bassett were unearthed at this event, and none cost the earth to acquire.

As well as overseeing the sale of the likes of Charlie’s Cannon and Hard To Believe, Elliott said he would be focussing his buying activities on the breeding prospects within this year’s catalogue. There should be plenty of opportunities with major outfits like Godolphin and Juddmonte selling drafts of fillies and mares that number 28 and ten respectively.

Jel Pepper: set to be offered by Imperium Sales as Lot 513 Credit: Getty Images

Whether it’s buying or selling, Elliott said July week can be relied upon to provide a heady mix of business and pleasure.

“It’s a good time to clear the decks before getting stuck into the yearling sales,” he said. “There’s the sale, there’s great racing on the July Course, the TBA awards, this is always a great week. It’s a real social highlight and doesn’t have quite as much pressure as Royal Ascot. It’s a big week and one I always look forward to.”

Selling at the Tattersalls July Sale begins at 10 on Tuesday morning.

Tattersalls July Sale factfile

Where Park Paddocks, Newmarket

When Three-day sale begins on Tuesday at 10am (Thursday’s session begins at 10am and resumes after racing at 5.45pm)

Last year’s stats From 639 offered, 564 lots sold (88 per cent) for turnover of 16,928,700gns (up 22 per cent year-on-year), an average price of 30,015gns (up 17 per cent), and a median of 15,000gns (up 36 per cent)

Notable graduates Entreat, dam of Camille Pissarro (sold by Cheveley Park Stud, bought by BBA Ireland for 14,000gns); Ethical Diamond (sold by Baroda Stud, bought by Harold Kirk and Willie Mullins for 320,000gns); Seeking Solace, dam of Ten Sovereigns (sold by Darley, bought by BBA Ireland for 65,000gns); Vesnina, dam of Makarova (sold by Cheveley Park Stud, bought by Stroud Coleman Bloodstock and Brightwalton Stud for 68,000gns)

More sales reads:

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