‘I think we have a good selection of sweets!’ – Hall expecting strong trade at the Tattersalls Cheltenham February Sale

The Tattersalls Cheltenham February Sale is set to get under way at 1pm on Friday, with prospective buyers looking for the next potential superstar.

The sale has built a formidable reputation in recent years. Graduates include multiple Grade 1 winner and dual Cheltenham Festival winner Envoi Allen, current Cheltenham Gold Cup favourite Jango Baie, and last weekend’s Grade 2 Reynoldstown Chase winner The Jukebox Kid.

There are 26 lots catalogued for the 2026 edition of the sale, with ten four-year-olds, 16 five-year-olds and one six-year-old all set to come under the hammer.

“It's a strong catalogue, and the February Sale captures the new year in both Britain and Ireland,” said Tattersalls auctioneer Matt Hall.

Among those generating interest is Catchem Black (Lot 26 ), who will be offered by Gary Murphy’s Cudgley Stables. The four-year-old will be offered for sale after bolting up by 16 lengths at Comea this month.

Catchem Black is by Affinisea, also the sire of recent Grade 1 winner Affordale Fury, another produced by Murphy to win a four-year-old maiden on his debut. That same maiden was won 12 months earlier by Taurus Bay, who sold for £155,000 at last year’s February Sale and was runner-up in a Grade 2 last month.

“We have some nice Irish four-year-olds coming over and one of the standouts would have to be Catchem Black,” said Hall.

“He was very good on his debut at Comea, winning by 16 lengths, with 26 lengths back to the third. Gary Murphy produced Affordale Fury by the same sire, so hopefully he can repeat the trick.

"He couldn’t have been more impressive and I’m sure he’ll be one of the eyecatchers at the sale.”

Envoi Allen was unearthed at the sale Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Another four-year-old of note is Well Achieved (15 ), offered by Sean Doyle’s Monbeg Stables.

The son of Milan won on his debut at Knockanard over two miles four furlongs and is out of Robyn’s Rose, a half-sister to Cheltenham Festival and Troytown Chase winner Empire Of Dirt.

“He’s a very nice horse and won his point at Knockanard just last weekend,” said Hall.

Among the five-year-olds is Loughmourne (30 ), consigned by Stuart Crawford and who made an impressive winning debut over three miles at Nenagh last weekend.

Hall said: “Stuart is sending four horses to the sale and he’s a great supporter. Loughmourne was a winner on his debut at Nenagh only last weekend, and it was a taking performance."

He added: "Both Well Achieved and Loughmourne ran fast times for their point-to-point wins.”

Colin Bowe’s Milestone Stables will offer Galatrona (1 ), a five-year-old mare by Harzand. Bowe famously sold Envoi Allen here in 2018 for £400,000.

“She comes from Colin’s yard, which has sold plenty of good horses here,” said Hall. “She’s from the family of Kalashnikov and Cheltenham Gold Cup winner Kicking King.

“She has a great pedigree and is a strong, straightforward mare who is likely to make a big mark on races under rules when going staying chasing.”

Another five-year-old attracting attention is Uncle Pad (5 ), from Terence O’Brien’s Woodstock Stables.

A ten-length winner at Ballyvodock this month, he is out of the Graded-winning Oscar mare Knock Down, meaning he is closely related to What’s Up Darling and Your Darling.

“He has a heck of a pedigree and was very impressive at Ballyvodock,” said Hall. “What really caught the eye was the clock – his time was 14 seconds faster than the average on the card. As debuts go, that is serious stuff.

“He’s by Vadamos, who is enjoying a purple patch, and he should have massive appeal. Some very good five-year-olds have come out of this sale.”

Reynoldstown Novices' Chase winner The Jukebox Kid was bought at the sale in 2024 Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

From the ranks of potential buyers at the sale, trainer Ben Pauling and bloodstock agent Jerry McGrath have enjoyed notable success at this auction in recent years, sourcing Taurus Bay and The Jukebox Kid.

Hall said: “Ben and Jerry have combined to buy some very good horses here.

“Taurus Bay ran a huge race last time and looks like heading to the Cheltenham Festival with a big chance, likely in the Turners Novices’ Hurdle.

“The Jukebox Kid was a very nice winner last weekend and could be aimed at the Irish Grand National.

"Jerry also bought Jango Baie here in 2023 for Nicky Henderson, so it’s been a particularly lucky sale for him.”

Hall is expecting strong trade for the 26 lots, after four withdrawals.

“These sales are familiar to everyone, and this one has a rich history of producing top-class graduates,” he said.

“All the purchasers love buying here and love coming to Cheltenham, and all the vendors love bringing their horses to sell at Cheltenham in a proven setting at a proven sale that has produced top graduates in previous years.

“It's a sale on everyone's radar and we're expecting very good trade, all being well. We have a super catalogue to present to potential buyers. I like to say, 'We select the sweets and put them in the sweet shop for customers to come and buy'.

“I think we have a good selection of sweets!”

Five notable lots to watch

Lot 1

Galatrona

5 m Harzand – Fairy On The Moor (Presenting)

Milestone Stables (C. Bowe)

Milestone Stables present Galatrona, a progressive daughter of exciting National Hunt sire Harzand who built on a promising point-to-point debut second with a commanding success in a five and six-year-old mares’ maiden at Ballinaboola this month. Sent straight to the front, she travelled powerfully throughout, asserted from two out and drew right away on the run-in to score by seven lengths. The five-year-old is out of the unraced Presenting mare Fairy On The Moor and hails from one of the most distinguished National Hunt families. Her second dam, Fairy Lane, is a sister to Cheltenham Gold Cup hero Kicking King whose progeny is headed by Grade 1 scorer Kalashnikov and the Listed-winning Kalane.

Lot 5

Uncle Pad

5 g Vadamos – Knock Down (Oscar)

Woodstock Stables

Terence O’Brien’s Woodstock Stables consign Uncle Pad, a five-year-old son of Vadamos who dominated a Ballyvodock point-to-point this month. The gelding was sent off as a well-backed favourite on his debut and justified that market confidence, running out a comfortable ten-length winner in a time 14 seconds quicker than the average on the card. He is a half-brother to four winners out of Oscar mare Knock Down, who struck at Grade 3 and Listed level over fences in France. She is a half-sister to both Grade 3 winner Murchu and the Grade 1-placed Buachail Alainn. Uncle Pad is a half-brother to the Listed-placed Hello Sweetie and Carries Darling, the dam of the Grade 3-winning hurdler What’s Up Darling, who was purchased by his trainer Gordon Elliot for £280,000 in 2022 off the back of a maiden point-to-point victory. Grange Stud sire Vadamos is currently best represented over obstacles by recent Grade 3-winning chaser Matata.

Lot 26

Catchem Black

4 g Affinisea – Castlekellly Queen (Shantou)

Cudgley Stables (Gary Murphy)

Gary Murphy’s Cudgley Stables consign Catchem Black, a son of Affinisea who made a striking impression when winning on debut in a four-year-old maiden point-to-point at Comea this month. The bay dictated before powering 16 lengths clear of a quality field. Catchem Black is from a deep black-type family, being out of the unraced Shantou mare Castlekellly Queen. The page stretches back to Grade 1-winning novice hurdler Castlekellyleader and Black Jack Ketchum. Affinisea continues to enhance his reputation as a source of high-class staying jumpers, with his son Affordale Fury, also produced by Murphy to make a winning point-to-point debut, recently snaring his second Grade 1 in Savills Chase in December.

Lot 15

Well Achieved

4 g Milan – Robyn’s Rose (Golan)

Monbeg Stables (Sean Doyle)

The Monbeg Stables-consigned Well Achieved is offered off the back of his stylish debut in a four-year-old point-to-point maiden at Knockanard this month. Travelling strongly from the front, the gelded son of Milan jumped fluently throughout and showed plenty of resolution to prevail by a neck. Well Achieved is out of proven producer Robyn’s Rose, a daughter of Grade 2 winner Rose Of Inchiquin, making her a half-sister to the high-class Empire Of Dirt, who won of six races including the Grade 3 Brown Advisory Handicap Chase at Cheltenham and the Troytown Chase.

Lot 30

Loughmourne

5 g Maxios – Celestial Chimes (Mahler)

Newlands Farm (S. Crawford)

Loughmourne is a Derby Sale graduate who enhanced his profile with a decisive victory in a ten-runner five-year-old point-to-point maiden at Nenagh this month. The son of Maxios travelled strongly into the race on the final circuit, loomed alongside the more experienced runner-up at the last and found plenty on the run-in to draw clear by three lengths. The gelding is out of Celestial Chimes, a winning daughter of Mahler, and hails from a durable National Hunt family. A strong, scopey individual, Loughmourne shares a sire with four-time Grade 1 winning chaser Gaelic Warrior and looks every inch a staying prospect.

Tattersalls Cheltenham February Sale factfile

Where Tattersalls Cheltenham sales ring, Cheltenham racecourse

When Selling starts at 1pm on Friday

Last year's stats From 22 offered, 19 lots sold for a clearance rate of 77 per cent, turnover of £1,586,000 (down 36 per cent on 2024), an average price of £83,475 (up 15 per cent) and median of £80,000 (up 33 per cent)

Notable graduates Envoi Allen (sold by Milestone Stables, bought by Tom Malone for £400,000); Ferny Hollow (sold by Milestone Stables, bought by Harold Kirk and Willie Mullins for £300,000); Asterion Forlonge (sold by Suirview Stables, bought by Harold Kirk and Willie Mullins for £290,000); Jango Baie (sold by Moate Stables, bought by Jerry McGrath for £170,000), The Jukebox Kid (sold by Monbeg Stables, bought by Jerry McGrath and Ben Pauling for £130,000)