'I think they'll go on to do a lot of good things' - Terence O'Brien optimistic ahead of Tattersalls Cheltenham April Sale

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Terence O'Brien will be hoping his two exciting young prospects can light up Thursday's Tattersalls Cheltenham April Sale.

The County Cork trainer has been enjoying a rich vein of form in the ring, headlined by his ten-length Ballyvodock debut winner Uncle Pad selling to Gordon Elliott for £310,000 at the Tattersalls Cheltenham February Sale.

The first of O'Brien's lots into the ring is Tadhg's Rock (18), a son of upwardly mobile sire Berkshire who won a Clonmel bumper last month. The six-year-old is a homebred for James O'Connor and rates an exciting prospect.

O'Brien said: "He's a lovely horse and we were hoping to keep him in the yard, but I don’t have customers to pay that kind of money. His owner bred him and he wants to sell him, so he’s going to the sale. Whoever gets him will have a lovely horse; he can jump and he's got speed.

"He won his bumper well and he also ran very well in a bumper when beaten. A lot of winners came out of that race, including some Graded horses, so he’s got strong form.

"I wouldn’t be surprised to see him winning a Graded race. He ran in a point-to-point and got beaten twice, but he’s probably not an out-and-out three-miler. He’s a lovely horse and a fine, big, scopey lad."

Poppies In July (35), a daughter of Poet's Word from a fine Aga Khan family, is O'Brien's second offering. The five-year-old was a ten-length winner of a Quakerstown five and six-year-old mares' maiden this month, defeating two well-regarded rivals in the process.

O'Brien said: "She won a three-runner race, but the other two were quite well fancied as well. I thought my one would be favourite because she’d been third in a four-year-old maiden first time out, but she was actually the outsider of the three because Robert Tyner had a very well-bred Walk In The Park and Ross O'Sullivan had a mare who'd unseated in her previous run but was favourite that day.

"However, ours won by ten lengths. I was expecting her to win because we think she’s a really nice mare. She'd been bought by Hugh Mulryan. He died last year at only 25, so he was a big loss to his family, and he was a loss to the industry as well because he was a great judge of a horse.

Uncle Pad: Tattersalls Cheltenham February sale-topper Credit: Debbie Burt

"She’s a lovely mare, big and scopey and standing 16.2 hands. She’s a really good looker and I think she’s got quite a bit of ability. I think both these horses will go on to do a lot of good things."

Uncle Pad, a son of Vadamos who will run in the colours of Gigginstown House Stud, is another horse for whom O’Brien has high hopes.

He said: "I met Gordon beforehand and I recommended the horse to him. That’s the only time I’ve ever recommended a horse to anybody, because you can easily set yourself up for a fall. I just never saw a horse do the stuff he did in his work, and he did it on the racetrack as well.

"We did get well paid, but I do think he's going to be a very nice horse. I’d be surprised if he wasn't a very high-level horse.

"Obviously he’s only a five-year-old and they all have to go on, but I think that, of all the horses I’ve ever had, he was the one who showed the most at this stage of his career, so I hope he goes on for Gordon’s sake and for us all."

O'Brien was represented in Saturday's Grand National by Answer To Kayf, a smart performer whose wins include the Troytown Handicap Chase at Navan in November. The son of Kayf Tara ran respectably to finish 11th on ground he would have found on the quick side.

The trainer said: "We went over there and were just hoping the rain would come and that the ground would go soft. We probably knew our fate when the ground didn’t go soft. It was riding the quicker side of that, and I think the time showed that as well.

"He needs soft ground to let himself down and to be seen at his best. Once we weren’t getting that, we were just happy to get round.

"I was a bit disappointed we didn’t run into a place, or at least into a bit of prize-money, but he finished 11th, so I can’t complain. He put in a good round of jumping and he came home safe and sound, so I was happy with him."

Tattersalls Cheltenham April Sale factfile

Where Cheltenham racecourse

When 1pm on Thursday

Last year’s statistics From 50 lots offered, 39 sold for turnover of £2,597,000 (up 54 per cent year-on-year), an average of £66,590 (up 11 per cent) and median of £50,000 (up 13 per cent).

Notable graduates Apple Away (sold by Ballynoe Castle Stud, bought by Lucinda Russell and Paul McIvor for £35,000); Brewin’upastorm (sold by Camas Park Stud, bought by Ryan Mahon for £250,000); Chianti Classico (sold by Milestone Stables, bought by Aiden Murphy and Kim Bailey for £105,000); Fortune De Mer (sold by Ballyboy Stables, bought by Ryan Mahon and Dan Skelton for £105,000); Malina Road (sold by Knockacool Stables, bought by Fergal O’Brien for £28,000)

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