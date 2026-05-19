'I think the hype is real' - $2.1 million Flightline colt headlines opening session at Fasig-Tipton

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A colt from the first crop of unbeaten world champion Flightline topped the first session of Fasig-Tipton's Midlantic May Two-Year-Olds in Training Sale in America when selling to agent Pedro Lanz for $2.1 million (£1.55m/€1.80m).

The chestnut was offered by Sequel Bloodstock on behalf of Chester Broman, who bred the juvenile out of his 2017 Breeders' Cup Filly & Mare Sprint winner Bar Of Gold . The daughter of Medaglia d'Oro is already the dam of Grade 3 scorer Coinage, a son of Flightline's sire Tapit.

Lanz was buying on behalf of the Saudi Arabian-owned KAS Stables, although the colt is expected to remain in America. He said: "It's not the first time I've done this. It's a tough situation, bidding so high for these horses to me is a big responsibility. I celebrate this, but the real celebration is when they can win races on the track. It's nice to buy these expensive horses, but at the same time, it feels like a little bit more pressure.

"The first time I saw the horse was in a video that Sequel posted. He's a very nice mover. He's a beautiful horse, a balanced horse with hip and shoulders, a nice walker.

"Then I saw the page — he's out of a Breeders' Cup champion mare, and all the hype with Flightline; I think the hype is real. The comments you hear from Japan are amazing. Everyone is excited, and you see Zedan in April [OBS Sale], an amazing horse . So, I knew this horse was going to bring a lot of money. It's the last time to buy a Flightline this two-year-old season."

Carlos Manresa, director of operations at Sequel Bloodstock, added: "We knew coming in here, he was pretty special. We had actually just posted a video of him stretching his legs out on the farm, and it was very well-received by everyone.

The $2.1 million Flightline colt is put through his paces at Fasig-Tipton Credit: Fasig-Tipton Photo

"It started spreading around, and people started coming to the farm to see the horse, so we really knew that we were coming up here with something special; and with his pedigree, the stars aligned on that horse, and that doesn't happen often. It was really great for everyone on the team, from the grooms to the blacksmith, to Becky [Thomas] and me; it's great when everything works together."

At the end of the first day, 176 horses had changed hands for turnover of $26,410,500, including private sales. The average came out at a healthy $150,060, with a median of $75,000. At total of 53 juveniles failed to meet their reserve, resulting in an RNA rate of 23 per cent.

This year's sale was split into two days, compared to last year's single session, while there were also some new format changes implemented by Fasig-Tipton, including untimed workouts and restricted whip use.

Boyd Browning Jr., president and CEO of Fasig-Tipton, said: "There's been some apprehension without any question. Any time you make a change, there's uncertainty, there's anxiety, there's worry, and through the first half, I think that with the great help of our consignors and buyers, we navigated that change in a very rewarding fashion, and a very positive manner.

"Statistically, it showed pretty significant increases over last year, but last year was all in a single day, so it will be at the end of the day tomorrow, before we can make any comparisons."

The second and final session of the sale begins today at 11am local time (4pm BST).

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