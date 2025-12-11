'I don't usually do selling, I usually do buying!' - a Tattersalls Cheltenham first for Nicky Martin

The 2025 Tattersalls Cheltenham December Sale will have a new consignor amid its ranks on Friday when trainer Nicky Martin takes to the selling stage with last week's emphatic Exeter bumper winner Analitheia.

The daughter of Kapgarde (lot 17) was sent off a 16-1 chance to make a winning debut but went clear to strike by an easy four and three-quarter lengths, beating runners from the yards of Harry Fry, Joe Tizzard, Dan Skelton and Paul Nicholls in the process. It was the performance of a filly in possession of plenty of talent.

On offering the four-year-old, Martin said: "I don't usually do selling, I usually do buying! I've had a slight change in circumstances as my partner, who is the other half of the Bradley Partnership, is not very well and so I'm cutting back.

"Analitheia is an absolute dream and, for a chestnut filly, she was easy to break in and she's easy to train; anybody can ride her and she doesn't have a nasty bone in her body. She's very straightforward."

Analitheia is by a sire who needs no introduction, having among his offspring stars such as A Plus Tard, Clan Des Obeaux, Fakir D'Oudairies and Brighterdaysahead.

She is out of a Martaline half-sister to the dual Listed hurdle winner Isle Enchantee, while her page also contains Grade 1 Prix Alain du Breil winner Mesange Royale, the high-class dual-purpose performer and Royal Ascot heroine Ahorsewithnoname, plus Oaks runner-up Gazelle Royale.

As she points out, it is not Martin's modus operandi to be on the consigning side of the sales, although she will also be represented on the track at Prestbury Park on Friday, meaning it will almost be business as usual.

She said: "Analitheia does have a reserve on her, so if she doesn't make that she'll come home. It's not as though she has to be sold.

"It's a bit nerve-racking and it was all done a bit last minute; you need paperwork this and paperwork that, which I'm not used to doing. We've also got a horse running in the afternoon, French Emperor. All in all, we're in for a busy couple of days."

Martin's Exmoor yard has been in flying form this campaign with six winners from just nine runners in a more select team. She will be hoping that form continues in the sales ring, and with the progressive French Emperor, who is among the leading fancies for the 3m handicap hurdle, the opening race on ITV. The Clovis Du Berlais five-year-old has won his last two starts and should have more to offer after only five runs under rules.

The trainer said: "We're having an amazing season. We've got nice, healthy horses and I think cutting back has helped a lot. I've got only nine or ten now instead of 25, and it's just easier."

The sale has produced top-notch performers such as Shishkin, Noble Yeats and Potters Charm in recent years, and this year's catalogue looks packed full of talent both from the point-to-point sphere and under rules.

Irish point-to-point handlers represented include Colin Bowe, Rob James, Sean Doyle, James Doyle and Denis Murphy.

Murphy is selling last Sunday's eight-length Ballycrystal debut winner Thinkitdontjinxit (20), while another impressive Ballycrystal scorer from the weekend going under the hammer is Brian Lawless's Lola De Magny (10).

Mags Mullins consigns recent debut bumper winner Young Rebel (26), a son of Crystal Ocean who stayed on powerfully to win by a length at Fairyhouse, while the Colm Ryan-trained Charismatic Kid (28) won a Navan bumper last Saturday by six and a half lengths.

James Owen's offering is Huntingdon bumper winner Bankatary (2), while Ewan Whillans sells the promising Hidden Mountain (7), who finished second on his debut at Ayr this month.

Tattersalls Cheltenham December Sale factfile

Where Cheltenham racecourse

When Friday from 4.15pm

Last year's stats From 30 lots offered, 27 sold for turnover of £2,570,000 (down 25 per cent year-on-year), an average of £95,185 (down nine per cent) and a median of £80,000 (down six per cent)

Notable graduates Hiddenvalley Lake (sold by Glen Stables, bought by Mags O'Toole for £200,000); Potters Charm (sold by Michael Mangan Racing, bought by Willy Twiston-Davies for £105,000); Noble Yeats (sold by Coogane Stables, bought by Emmett Mullins for £75,000); Shishkin (sold by Virginia Considine, bought by Highflyer Bloodstock for £170,000); Stay Away Fay (sold by Ballycrystal Stables, bought by Tom Malone and Paul Nicholls for £305,000)

