Hunt for the next Sun Goddess begins as Doncaster Premier Yearling Sale catalogue revealed

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Goffs has unveiled a high-class catalogue for the Doncaster Premier Sale on August 25-26, an event which features over 440 yearlings including siblings to and progeny of black-type winners and performers.

The sale has enjoyed a highly successful 12 months headlined by four Group 1 winners last season including July Cup winner No Half Measures . It also has the highest strike-rate of two-year-old winners among the European yearling sales, with 42 winners to date.

Recent graduates include exciting Group 2 Airlie Stud Stakes winner Sun Goddess , a £120,000 purchase for Coolmore from Owenstown Stud last year, along with progressive Group 3 Prix du Bois winner Tokaido and Listed winners Battito , Glorious Game , Grand Son Of Cotai and Where Love Lives .

Among the standout lots this time are Weir View Stud's Cotai Glory half-sister to the top-level winner River Boyne; Lynn Lodge Stud's Lope De Vega colt out of the stakes-winning Dubawi mare Declaring Love; Clara Stud's Wootton Bassett half-sister to the stakes-placed Annie's Song and out of a half-sister to Golden Horde and Camille Pissarro; plus Houghton Bloodstock's Chaldean half-brother to US Grade 1 winner Max Player and Group 2 winner and Group 1-placed Seahenge.

The first progeny out of Trillium will go under the hammer in Doncaster Credit: Edward Whitaker

Others include Chasemore Farm's Blue Point colt out of the popular Group winner Happy Romance ; Camas Park Stud's No Nay Never half-sister to Group 3 winner Leading Spirit; Tweenhills' Kingman colt out of Group 3 scorer Roman Mist; plus The Castlebridge Consignment's Siyouni colt out of Flying Childers Stakes scorer Trillium.

Goffs UK managing director Tim Kent said: “This year we launch Harry’s 750 Series which continues the ongoing evolution of the Premier Sale. Not content with doubling the prize-money for our famous and iconic sales race to £500,000, we are adding another significant incentive for Premier buyers this year with the introduction of the £250,000 Harry’s Quarter Million Bonus Series, so delivering a prize fund that towers above Premier’s competitors’ sales incentives.

"The addition of our new bonus series will see eligible graduates of the Premier Sale racing for £750,000 in prize-money in their two-year-old season and demonstrates our commitment to, and investment in, Britain's most iconic yearling sale. Last season, Donny yearlings celebrated over 100 two-year-old wins before the sale in August, and our new bonus series further celebrates its renowned ability to produce classy early types who go out and win.

"We have remained loyal to Premier’s founding principles when selecting the yearlings, that being precocious, athletic types for which this sale is famously renowned, and with the addition of £250,000 in bonuses, buyers have plenty to be excited about, so we look forward to welcoming another international audience to Doncaster in August.”

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