Highland Realm leads quality GoffsGo Early August Sale catalogue

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Next Thursday’s GoffsGo Early August Sale will present a catalogue of 22 lots featuring a diverse mix of stores, horses-in-training and breeding prospects, with proven performers and exciting young talent set to go under the hammer.

The online sale includes six individual winners across the Flat and National Hunt spheres, alongside several lightly raced horses who have already shown considerable promise and offer significant future potential.

Highland Realm (lot 19 ), who will be offered by Willie Mullins, is one of the highlights of the catalogue.

The son of Highland Reel arrives on the back of an impressive maiden hurdle victory at Wexford and boasts a strong pedigree, being out of a half-sister to dual Grade 1 winner Wicklow Brave.

On the Flat, Release The Storm (21 ) is one of the standout offerings. Trained by Brian Meehan, the four-year-old son of Iffraaj has won two of his three career starts and already holds a BHA rating of 90, marking him out as a progressive performer with plenty more to offer.

Among the younger prospects, Bay of Myths (12 ) made an immediate impact when winning a Chelmsford maiden on debut for Dr. Richard Newland and Jamie Insole, while Private Larry (15 ) has advertised his versatility by following a convincing Flat success with an excellent third in a competitive three-year-old maiden hurdle at Killarney.

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