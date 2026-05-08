‘He could just be something special as a stallion’ – Flightline fever spreads to Arqana Breeze-Up Sale

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Flightline fever has taken a fresh grip over the global bloodstock sector after one of his sons fetched a record-shattering $10.5 million during last months’ OBS Spring Sale. The eight-figure colt was knocked down to agent Donato Lanni on behalf of Zedan Racing, who has sent the youngster into training with Bob Baffert.

While it seems unlikely such a lofty sum will be spent at the Arqana Breeze-Up Sale on Saturday, there was still plenty of chat about Lane's End Farm’s celebrity young sire, who has three lots being offered in Deauville. The hype was illustrated by one agent remarking: “Flightline is more popular than Frankel and he hasn’t even had a runner yet!”

Among those selling a Flightline two-year-old is Cormac Farrell, who trades under the banner of CF Bloodstock. Farrell knows a thing or two about bringing a good horse to Deauville having sold last year’s €1.9m top lot Distant Storm, winner of the Group 3 Tattersall Stakes and third to Bow Echo in the 2,000 Guineas last time out.

“I went to the States determined to buy a Flightline,” Farrell said. “We haven’t seen a racehorse like him in such a long time so he could just be something special as a stallion. We pushed the boat out for this filly (lot 60 ), she was $190,000 so she wasn’t cheap, but we were lucky enough to buy her as she’s turned out to be very good.”

The filly boasts a page rich in black type, being the second foal out of a stakes-winning half-sister to three-time Grade 1 heroine Miss Temple City. Further lustre was added to the pedigree when the filly’s half-sister Starship Godiva ran out a commanding winner of a Keeneland maiden on debut. And, as if all that were not enough, the youngster rubber stamped her credentials by posting the fourth fastest workout in Deauville, based on times seen by the Racing Post.

“We knew there’d be some excitement about a Flightline that went fast but you still have to come here and go fast,” Farrell said. “We expected her to go well but it doesn’t always happen that way. We knew we had a very good filly and we hoped it all went to plan, and thankfully she read the script.

“She’s just an athlete, I think she’s a very special filly. Everything has been so straightforward and so simple; every day is just another day to her. She’s never caused us an ounce of trouble. I hope she’s going to turn out to be a very high-class filly.”

Cormac Farrell: 'I went to the States determined to buy a Flightline' Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Having cast his eye over plenty of Flightline’s offspring during last year’s US yearling sales, Farrell is well placed to opine on the broader traits the stallion’s offspring possess.

“He doesn’t seem to have stamped them, the general consensus was that the dams were coming through in how they looked, but I think he’s putting his ability into them for sure,” he said. “They all seemed to have good minds and this filly has an amazing temperament.”

Flightline went a perfect six from six during his time in training, a remarkable run that culminated with a jaw-dropping eight-and-a-quarter length demolition job in the Breeders’ Cup Classic. He joined the Lane’s End stallion roster at a fee of $200,000.

Although we never saw the son of Tapit race on turf, Farrell is confident his offspring will prove more than capable of transferring their talents to grass.

“I overheard somebody saying John Sadler was adamant that Flightline would’ve won everything on the grass, but obviously dirt racing is what it’s all about in America so that’s where he ran,” he said.

“This filly clearly looks like she’ll handle the turf. She’s got a beautiful action and handled the turf here so well. I think his stock will handle turf and I can see them being very versatile horses. This filly could go anywhere and do anything really. She’s just a bit different. She’s going down very well so we’ll see how things pan out over the next 24 hours.”

Another consignor with a Flightline among their draft is Norman Williamson. The Oak Tree Farm man has enjoyed some huge results breezing the progeny of blue-chip US sires from European female families, most notably War Front’s Preakness Stakes scorer War Of Will and, more recently, Justify’s 2,000 Guineas hero Ruling Court.

Norman Williamson's Oak Tree Farm will offer a colt by Flightline from the family of blue hen You’resothrilling Credit: Arqana

His Flightline colt (69 ) hails from one of the most recognisable families in the stud book, boasting blue hen You’resothrilling as his third dam. His granddam, Marvellous, is an Irish 1,000 Guineas-winning sister to Gleneagles, Happily and Joan Of Arc, among others.

“Most of the time we were in America we didn’t think we’d be able to buy one by Flightline,” Williamson said. “I thought it would be great to have one though and with this colt’s European pedigree that would match up well. He’s a very good-looking horse, maybe the Americans didn’t quite like him because of that European pedigree, but we’re very happy to have him.

“Everything he’s done has been fantastic and, touch wood, he hasn’t put a foot out of place so far. He seems to be liked, although we’ll know more tomorrow. He’ll want a trip in time but hopefully he can be another like War Of Will or Ruling Court. It’s all there on the page if he is anything like that.”

Williamson echoed Farrell’s thoughts about Flightline’s suitability for producing runners that operate on turf as well as dirt, or potentially both.

“This is a big strong horse and a great galloper so he’d probably do both, turf and dirt,” he said. “He breezed well and has a huge stride. It’s good that everyone in America is still speaking about him because they’d nearly be tested at this stage having gone through the breeze-up systems over there. He’s the talk of the world at the moment.”

The sale begins at 11am local time (10am BST) on Saturday.

Read more:

Breeders' Cup winner returns to training with Ralph Beckett after stallion career abandoned

A visit to the Newmarket Pony Academy is that rare thing – a truly heartwarming good news story in racing

Coolmore win titanic battle with Yulong for A$250,000 yearling turned A$5.6 million record star