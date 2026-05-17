Half-siblings to Economics and Luccia among the fascinating Goffs Spring Store and Point-to-Point entries

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Lot 100

3yo bay gelding Golden Horn - Earth Amber (Hurricane Run)

Mill House Stud

Golden Horn has been making waves both on the Flat and in the National Hunt sphere, his Champion Hurdle-winning daughter Golden Ace a case in point. The Overbury Stud resident is well represented at Doncaster and this well-bred gelding could prove a big hit when he goes under the hammer.

The three-year-old is out of the Group-placed Hurricane Run mare Earth Amber, making him a half-brother to the talented Luccia . That The Gurkha mare was a five-time winner for Nicky Henderson, the highlight coming in a Grade 3 handicap hurdle at Ascot. She was also third to State Man in the 2024 Champion Hurdle and third in the Top Novices' Hurdle the previous season.

Luccia: talented racemare for Nicky Henderson Credit: Edward Whitaker

Another half-sibling, Cracksman gelding Caspari , has won his last two starts over hurdles for Henderson, while Hooper landed six races, including four hurdles contests. Earth Amber produced a Cracksman filly last year.

Lot 130

3 b g Logician - Got Away (American Post)

Shade Oak Stud

Shade Oak Stud's St Leger hero Logician has made the perfect start to his career with his talented daughter In Between Days notching up two impressive wins at Auteuil. The unbeaten filly was last seen landing the Listed Prix Girofla and could now have Graded contests in her sights.

This gelding from Logician's first crop has a fine pedigree, being out of Listed-winning and Grade 2-placed chaser Got Away . The American Post mare has already produced a winner in the form of Caterpillar Girl, a Warwick bumper scorer last year, while she also has a four-year-old Dartmouth gelding and two-year-old sister to this youngster.

There's a fair chunk of Flat speed in the pedigree as Got Away is a half-sister to Group 3-winning sprinter Sestilio Jet , while the page also includes Queen Elizabeth II Stakes victor and exciting first-season sire Bayside Boy.

Lot 162

3 ch g Nathaniel - La Pomme d'Amour (Peintre Celebre)

Clenagh Castle Stud

A gelding with a significant Flat pedigree as a half-brother to the brilliant, but ill-fated, Economics. That Night Of Thunder colt was a brilliant talent at his best, scorching to victories in the Irish Champion Stakes, Dante Stakes and Prix Guillaume d'Ornano, but he sadly died as a result of colic before taking up stud duties in India this year .

Economics: brilliant Irish Champion Stakes winner Credit: Patrick McCann

His Nathaniel half-brother remains a fascinating prospect in this sale. Nathaniel needs no introduction as a top-class operator in both disciplines, while dam La Pomme d'Amour was herself a dual Group 2 winner.

Lot 209

2 gr f Beaumec De Houelle - La Bombonera (Mansonnien)

Yeo Barton Bloodstock

Yeo Barton offers a filly with an attractive page, being a half-sister to Irish Grand National hero Burrows Saint and a three-parts sister to smart performer in the Listed-placed Jersey Lady .

Burrows Saint: 2019 Irish Grand National winner Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Burrows Saint won five times for Willie Mullins and Rich Ricci, the highlight coming in the 2019 Fairyhouse showpiece, while he also landed the Hugh McMahon Memorial Novice Chase on his previous outing.

Beaumec De Houelle is a rising young star of the French stallion jumps scene and this filly could add to his popularity this side of the channel.

Lot 282

Missy Blue Sky

4 b f Blue Bresil - Windermere Sky (Oscar)

Monbeg Stables

Missy Blue Sky ran well on debut when third at Tattersalls Farm last month, finishing just two and a quarter lengths behind the well-regarded All Noise. The winner subsequently sold to Ross Doyle and Harrington Racing for €150,000 at the Goffs Punchestown Sale.

Idaho Sun: added further Grade 1 laurels to Missy Blue Sky's family Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

Missy Blue Sky has the pedigree to match her talent, being out of a sister to Cheltenham Gold Cup and RSA Chase hero Lord Windermere . Her dam is also a half-sister to Sub Lieutenant , a multiple Graded winner who was also second in the Ryanair Chase, Melling Chase and Future Champions Novice Hurdle.

The family also got another Grade 1 update last season with Idaho Sun's victory in the Formby Novices' Hurdle at Aintree in December. The son of Idaho is a grandson of Lady Elite, a half-sister to Lord Windermere and Sub Lieutenant.

Read more

'She's just astonishing' - patience paying off for rapidly progressive Royal Velvet

'Hopefully he has a big future' - Skelton snares the exciting Isaac Of York for a sale-topping €500,000 in Auteuil

Relation to Grand Steeple-Chase de Paris contender tops Aktem sale at €510,000

‘I think we touched the sky’ - Lossiemouth’s sister heading to Ireland after €440,000 strike at inaugural Aktem sale