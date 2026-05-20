Half-brother to useful Iriseach joins 21-strong entry for Tattersalls Online breeze

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A half-brother to 2025 graduate Iriseach is among the initial entries for the breeze-up session of the Tattersalls Online June Sale.

Now in its fourth year, the session features 21 two-year-olds who will stretch out on the all-weather surface at Dundalk Stadium on May 27 before being offered through the online portal on June 3 and 4.

It will be open to spectators and will be broadcast via live stream, with the footage and official timings will be published online.

Iriseach who was sold by Hyde Park Stud to Sean Davis Racing and GS Bloodstock for 15,000gns and finished second in the Grade 3 Cecil B DeMille Stakes at Del Mar for trainer Phil D’Amato. He was most recently second in the Cinema Stakes on May 17.

Hyde Park brings an Ardad half-brother, M.C. Thoroughbreds offers a filly Munnigs out of the stakes-placed Ballymore Star and Davis Bloodstock presents a Supremacy colt out of a half-sister to Group 3 winner Iveagh Gardens.

Silky Thoroughbreds has a Kameko filly out of a half-sister to dual Group 3 winner Enticing with Meadowview Stables bringing a St Mark’s Basilica half-brother to Group 2 Lowther Stakes winner Miss Amulet.

Tattersalls Online sales manager Katherine Sheridan said: “The Online Breeze-Up session has firmly established itself as an important addition to the European breeze-up calendar, offering consignors an alternative route to market and access to a diverse range of quality two-year-olds for buyers.

“Dundalk provides an excellent environment to showcase the horses, while professional breeze footage, official timings and extended inspection opportunities give buyers a strong level of information ahead of the sale. This year’s catalogue features a compelling mix of proven sire power, exciting young stallions and well-related two-year-olds, and we look forward to another competitive session.”

The catalogue for the Tattersalls Online Breeze Up session can be viewed at online and wildcard entries for the session will be accepted until Friday.

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