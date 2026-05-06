Half-brother to National legend Tiger Roll among star-studded Goffs Arkle catalogue

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Relatives to some of the most familiar names in National Hunt racing are set to be up for grabs at this year’s Goffs Arkle Sale, set to take place between June 9 and 11.

The long-established store sale, held in partnership with Defender, has catalogued 703 three-year-olds and 29 two-year-olds across Part 1 and Parr 2.



The Arkle Sale is celebrating a banner season with ten Grade 1 winners, four of which came at the Cheltenham Festival via Old Park Star, King Rasko Grey, Johnny’s Jury and The Mourne Rambler.

Perhaps the most famously related inclusion of all is lot 249 from Carrolls Grove Bloodstock, who is a Harzand half-brother to mighty dual Grand National hero Tiger Roll.

Further obvious three-year-old highlights are an Old Persian half-brother to Grade 1 winner Slade Steel (128 ), a Nirvana Du Berlais half-brother to four black-type winners including decorated two-mile chaser El Fabiolo (214 ), a Crystal Ocean half-brother to last season’s Grade 1 Formby Novices’ Hurdle winner Idaho Sun (286 ), a No Risk At All half-sister to the very exciting Leader Sport (320 ), a Jukebox Jury half-brother to Grade 1 winners The Storyteller and Stellar Story (327 ) and a Way To Paris half-brother to the stating hurdle king Home By The Lee (440 ).

A sibling of Grade 1 winner Idaho Sun is in the catalogue Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

The two-year-old selection includes a Crystal Ocean gelding out of Grade 1 winner and fine producer Augusta Kate (463 ).

All three-year-olds catalogued are eligible for the €100,000 Goffs Defender Bumper at the 2027 Punchestown Festival, while the two-year-olds can run in the 2028 renewal.

Goffs group chief executive Henry Beeby said: “Goffs Arkle has firmly established itself as the market-leading store sale in recent years, and the results this season have taken that to a new level. Ten individual Grade 1 winners bought at the Arkle Sale – trained by ten different trainers and owned by ten different owners – is an exceptional achievement and it is wonderful to see the results in the ring translating so emphatically to the racecourse.



“2026 marks 30 years of the Arkle Sale, and we are enormously proud of how it has grown and equally excited for what lies ahead. I am assured by our inspection team that, based on the calibre of future talent on offer in this catalogue, the best may be yet to come as our vendors have supported the sale with even more of their best.”

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