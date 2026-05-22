Half-brother to Group 1 winner Consent featured among 'classy' Goffs Classic Breeze-Up offering

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A Palace Pier half-brother to Group 1 winner Consent features among the 74 two-year-olds set to be offered at the second edition of the Goffs Classic Breeze-Up Sale, which takes place on June 27 during the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby Festival weekend. The catalogue is now available online .

All lots will breeze at Naas Racecourse on June 22. The auction will commence at 6.15pm on Saturday evening at Goffs, following afternoon racing at The Curragh.

Alongside the half-brother to Prix de Royallieu winner Consent (Lot 1 ), other notable pedigrees include:

Lot 17 – Persian King half-sister to two Group 2 winners

Lot 19 – Wootton Bassett filly out of an own sister to multiple Group 1 winner Alice Springs

Lot 42 – Sea The Stars colt out of Group 3 winner Spirit of Nelson

Lot 46 – St Mark’s Basilica half-brother to Group 3 winner A Bit of Spirit

Lot 48 – Lope de Vega colt out of an own sister to Treve

Lot 54 – Cracksman half-sister to Melbourne Cup winner Cross Counter

Lot 58 – Kingman colt out of Group 3 winner Yulong Gold Fairy

Henry Beeby, chief executive of Goffs Group, said: “Last year’s inaugural Classic Breeze-Up Sale exceeded all expectations and we are delighted to build on that strong start with a catalogue of real depth and quality.

“Our aim from the outset was to create a premium boutique sale that complements Irish Derby weekend and, despite increased demand for places, we have produced a concise, select catalogue of later-maturing two-year-olds that will hold huge appeal for buyers.

“We are grateful for the continued support of our vendors, whose confidence in the sale is reflected in the calibre of horses catalogued, and to Aidan McGarry and the team at Naas Racecourse for hosting the breeze on a track widely regarded as one of the best surfaces in the country for young horses.”

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