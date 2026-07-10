Half-brother of Cheltenham hero Old Park Star among August Sale highlights

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A half-brother to this year’s Supreme Novices’ Hurdle winner Old Park Star is among the standout entries for the August National Hunt Sale. The two-day Tattersalls Ireland event will take place between August 12 and 13.

Some 577 lots have been catalogued and Hillview Stud will present the sibling of Nicky Henderson’s slick jumper as lot 218. He is by Rich History and is an April-born three-year-old.

This sale has produced some smart graduates on the racecourse with the likes of Scottish Grand National winner Captain Cody and top-end performers Only By Night and Echoing Silence.

Other interesting inclusions in the catalogue are a half-sister to the Betfair Hurdle winner Soaring Glory and dual Grade 3 winner Three Stars (63), an Eagles By Day half-sister to Grade 1 winner Ballycasey (250), a Castle Du Berlais half-sister to the Grade 1 winner Tahmuras (441), a Getaway half-brother to the very smart Lookaway (468) and a Shirocco half-sister to top chaser The Real Whacker (534).

A sibling of Cheltenham hero The Real Whacker has been catalogued Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Tattersalls Ireland CEO Simon Kerins said: “We’re very pleased with the strength of this year's catalogue, which has been very well supported by vendors following the successful Derby Sale. The move back to August was in response to vendor and purchaser feedback and this move has been well received. This sale always produces some very smart graduates, and I've no doubt that this year's sale will do the same.

“We have some well related stores, by most of the commercially attractive sires, and I would be hopeful that results at the Derby Sale will follow through into this sale. The National Hunt market is in a healthy position at present, based on results earlier this summer, and vendors and purchasers can expect a buoyant market here in just five weeks.”

All horses catalogued and offered at the August National Hunt Sale are eligible for the 2027 renewal of the €100,000 MSL Mercedes-Benz Sales Bumper.

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