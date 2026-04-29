Group 3-placed Saracen among Tattersalls Online May Sale offerings

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The catalogue for the Tattersalls Online May Sale is now online and features 72 horses in and out of training, headed by last year's Greenham Stakes third Saracen.

Trained by Joseph O'Brien, the Siyouni gelding won on debut at the Curragh in October 2024 and followed up with a fine third to Jonquil in the Newbury Group 3 last spring.

Willie Mullins’ Closutton Stables is represented by four lots including Listed winner and Doncaster Cup third Hipop De Loire. Also a winner over hurdles at the Galway festival last summer, the son of American Post is joined by Chosen Witness, Plontier and Looking For Eight.

The seven stores in the catalogue are by Falco, Nathaniel and Poet's Word and include Clongiffen Stud's filly out of Grade 2-placed chaser Not For Burning.

Among the trio of broodmares on offer is Navette, a daughter of Nassau Stakes winner Winsili, while the sale also offers the opportunity to invest in a breeding right to proven Group 1 sire and leading source of two-year-old winners Ardad.

Details of all lots as well as consignor contact information can be found on the Tattersalls Online website, while prospective bidders are encouraged to join the sale ahead of bidding at 11am next Wednesday with bidding on the first lot scheduled to close from 11am next Thursday.

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