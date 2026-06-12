Greenham Stakes winner Alparslan up for sale at Goffs London

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This year's Group 3 Greenham Stakes winner Alparslan is the latest wildcard entry for Monday's Goffs London Sale at Kensington Palace.

Trained by Karl Burke, the son of Dandy Man advertised himself as a colt of considerable potential when making a successful seasonal return in the Greenham at Newbury. He accounted for a strong field that included subsequent German 2,000 Guineas winner Title Role, the highly regarded Albert Einstein and Group 1 scorer Zavateri.

Alparslan subsequently stepped up to Classic company in the Irish 2,000 Guineas at the Curragh where he finished a solid fifth.

A €75,000 yearling purchase, the progressive three-year-old holds entries in both the Group 1 Commonwealth Cup and the Group 3 Jersey Stakes at Royal Ascot next week, while a host of major targets remain under consideration later in the season.

Burke said: “Alparslan is a high-class colt with an exceptional mind and plenty of natural ability. He’s a beautiful horse who continues to improve every day, and we have an exciting programme mapped out for him for the remainder of this season and into next year.

“The racing programme offers plenty of options for a colt of his profile. He holds entries in both the Jersey Stakes and the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot, and also in the Group 1 Prix Jean Prat at Deauville on July 12.

“Looking further ahead, the Group 1 Maurice de Gheest on August 9 and the £600,000 City of York Stakes on August 22 are attractive options as the season progresses.

“Ultimately, I see Alparslan as a serious candidate for the A$10 million Golden Eagle at Randwick in late October.”

Joining him in the catalogue is the David Marnane-trained Redemption Road . Rated 100, the progressive three-year-old has twice been placed at Group 3 level this season. He finished third behind Power Blue and Secret Adversary in the Group 3 Red Rocks Stakes at Leopardstown before producing another creditable effort when occupying that same placing in Thursday’s Group 3 Ballycorus Stakes at the same track.

The duo join a catalogue that already features Group 2 winner and Group 1-placed filly Green Sense, Irish 2000 Guineas seventh Bamako Beach, the in-form Bobby McGee, winner of all three starts this season, seven-time winner Ten Carat Harry, alongside a strong collection of progressive two-year-olds with aspirations at the royal meeting.

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