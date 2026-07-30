Golden Horde added to Aktem's inaugural online stallion sale

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Commonwealth Cup winner Golden Horde has been added to the catalogue for Aktem's Stallion Online Sale, which will take place online on September 25.

The son of Lethal Force, who stands at Sumbe, has made an encouraging start at stud, siring 31 winners from his first two crops, including Listed winner Rabbit's Foot and five stakes performers.

A Group 2-winning juvenile, Golden Horde reached the pinnacle of his racing career when landing the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot in 2020, having also finished runner-up in the Middle Park Stakes and third in the Prix Morny at two. He later filled the runner-up spot in two further Group 1 contests.

Golden Horde is also a half-brother to dual Group 1 winner and Coolmore stallion Camille Pissarro and descends from the family of champion racemare Serena's Song.

He will be offered alongside Taj Mahal and Van Beehoven, who were added to the sale earlier in the week.

Aktem said further stallions, stallion prospects, stallion shares and breeding rights will be announced for the September 25 sale over the coming weeks.

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