Goffs release classy and diverse Spring Store Sale catalogue

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A total of 211 two- and three-year-old stores have been catalogued for the Goffs Spring Store Sale in Doncaster on May 18.

Graduates of the sale came to the fore at last week's Aintree festival sale, with Storming George, a £32,000 purchase at the 2023 edition, successful in the Grade 1 Top Novices’ Hurdle, while £50,000 buy Bossman Jack delivered an emphatic fashion when storming home in the Grade 1 Mersey Novices’ Hurdle.

Earlier in the season, Talk The Talk, who was bought by Highflyer Bloodstock’s Anthony Bromley for £70,000 at the 2024 sale, won the a Grade 1 Novices’ Hurdle at the Dublin Racing Festival, while White Noise took the Grade 2 Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle at Cheltenham Festival. She was bought for £25,000 at the sale in 2023.

At next month’s sale, buyers will be afforded the opportunity to choose from a strong cross section of stores by leading and emerging National Hunt sires including Affinisea, Beaumec de Houelle, Buck’s Boum, Crystal Ocean, Doctor Dino, Golden Horn, Great Pretender, Harzand, Jack Hobbs, Jukebox Jury, Maxios, Nathaniel, No Risk At All, Order Of St George, Poet’s Word, Sea The Moon and Walk In The Park, among many others. The sale concludes with a select section of seven two-year-olds, adding further appeal.

There is no shortage of highlights throughout the catalogue. Among them are a No Risk At All filly out of a half-sister to Grade 1 winner Ballyadam (lot 5), a Nathaniel gelding out of Listed winner Rockatella and a half-brother to Romina Power (7), a Golden Horn half-brother to Listed winner and Grade 2-placed Llandinabo Lad (139) and an Affinisea half-brother to Grade 2 scorer Siog Geal (17).

The closing stages of the sale maintain the same level of quality, highlighted by a Crystal Ocean half-brother to Listed performer Sinchi Roca (204), a Nathaniel filly out of the Grade 1-placed mare Urticaire (205), and a standout two-year-old Beaumec de Houelle filly (209), a half-sister to Grand National hero Burrows Saint.

Click here to view the catalogue.

Goffs UK managing director Tim Kent said: “Numerous Grade 1 winners and Festival heroes, more GBB-qualified fillies and the world’s richest £100,000 bumper to race for. That reads as a sale that makes every shortlist and given the sale’s recent hot run of Grade 1 form – so it should. To have produced headline winners at each of the major Festivals to date this year is an impressive achievement, especially from a select, one-day sale of stores.

“As evidenced by the long list of highlights listed above, this year also looks to offer a deeper, stronger catalogue with vendors once again sending some of their best to Doncaster, including breeders and consignors from Ireland who are eager to be represented in the UK’s only store sale. The result is a catalogue that demands attention and will attract the leading owners and trainers.

“The sale’s race, the £100,000 Goffs Hundred Grand Bumper is another significant draw card for the sale and due to its popularity, this year was run with a total stake of over £111,000. To be held at Newbury next year on 3 April, all horses sold in the sale are eligible for entry by ‘ticking the box’ on purchase. With the countdown now onto the ever-popular Spring Sale, we look forward to welcoming the NH world to Doncaster in May.”

The Goffs Spring Store Sale will be held at Doncaster on Monday May 18 and will be followed by the Spring HIT/PTP Sale on May 20 and 21. The catalogue for the Spring HIT/PTP Sale will be published online on May 1.

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