Goffs launches new £250,000 bonus series for Doncaster Premier graduates

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Next month's Goffs Doncaster Premier Yearling Sale will see the launch of the Harry’s 750 Series which will feature a new £250,000 Two-Year-Old Bonus Series held in conjunction with the £500,000 Harry’s Half Million by Goffs.

The new series will see a number of two-year-old races carry a £25,000 bonus which will be awarded to any eligible Premier Sale graduate who wins the race.

From next year, eligible graduates of the Doncaster Premier Yearling Sale will race for a total of £750,000 across the new bonus series and the £500,000 Harry’s Half Million at York’s Ebor festival.

A maximum of ten £25,000 bonuses can be won and will be paid to the winning owner (90 per cent) and trainer (10 per cent). If all ten of the bonuses are not won, the remaining money will be added to the prize-money for Harry’s Half Million, which means all £750,000 on offer in the Harry’s 750 Series will be paid out to owners and trainers with eligible yearlings.

The catalogue for the 2026 Premier Yearling Sale will be released online on July 14.

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