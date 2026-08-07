Goffs introduces elite Chicquita Session for November Sale

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Goffs has announced the introduction of the Chicquita Session, a new select section within the November Breeding Stock Sale which will offer a range of Europe's most desirable fillies and broodmares.

Named after Irish Oaks winner Chicquita , whose €6 million sale at Goffs in 2013 saw her become the most expensive thoroughbred ever sold in Ireland, the session will be limited to 25 lots to be offered on Friday, November 20 at the Goffs November Breeding Stock Sale, when the international buying bench is at its strongest.

The session will be open to Group 1, Group 2 and Group 3 performers, stakes-winning or stakes-producing mares, exceptional young broodmares in foal to top-class stallions and fillies from internationally recognised families. Invitation-only consignments may also be a feature of the sale.

Every lot in the session will benefit from a global marketing campaign, including enhanced catalogue presentation, professional photography and video, bespoke social media promotion, comprehensive veterinary information and independent pedigree analysis. Premium hospitality and travel packages will be introduced for international buyers, while Goffs representatives will visit America, Japan, Australia and the Middle East to promote the session.

Alpha Centauri ahead of her record-equalling sale at Goffs

Goffs has continued to attract elite breeding stock, with Chicquita’s record-breaking sale being followed by two further record-equalling prices for fellow top-class race fillies Alpine Star and Alpha Centauri in 2023 .

Goffs group chief executive Henry Beeby said: “Goffs has never lacked the ability to sell exceptional fillies and mares. For more than a decade, we have delivered outstanding results whenever we have been entrusted with elite breeding stock. Indeed, many of the most memorable moments in global bloodstock sales during that timeframe have been at Goffs November Sale.



“The Chicquita Session is a natural evolution for Goffs. We have all seen how elite sessions at the major international breeding stock sales elevate buyer engagement and vendor confidence, and Goffs now seeks to mirror this in offering vendors and buyers an opportunity to sell and buy the best here in Ireland. We are particularly inspired by the phenomenal success of Fasig Tipton’s Night Of The Stars over the past ten years, and our ambition is to build something with a distinct Goffs identity that rewards quality and offers a customer experience like no other as a result of the very personal service we can provide.”

David Cox of Baroda Stud said of the session: “The market continues to place a real premium on quality, so the introduction of the Chicquita Session is a positive step. Giving the very best broodmares and fillies their own platform makes a lot of sense, particularly with the strength of the international buying bench at Goffs in November. We welcome the initiative and look forward to supporting it with the calibre of mares that this session is designed to showcase.”

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