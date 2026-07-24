Galway-bound Cromwell runner to be offered on GoffsGo pop-up sale

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The Gavin Cromwell-trained Luker’s Tipple will provide owners with an opportunity to have a last-minute runner at the Galway festival next week when he sells on a GoffsGo pop-up sale on Monday.

A 31-length winner of a maiden hurdle at Downpatrick on July 14, Luker’s Tipple holds Galway entries for a Listed novice hurdle on Tuesday, a two-mile Flat handicap on Wednesday and a novice hurdle over 2m4f on Thursday.

Prospective buyers who wish to bid on Luker’s Tipple must register online prior to the start of the sale .

The pop-up sale follows on from Thursday's successful GoffsGo Late July Sale, which saw Oliver Greenall and Josh Guerriero’s seven-time winner My Noble Lord top proceedings at £32,000.

Tom Malone, buyer of the Noble Mission gelding, said: "He’s a nice young horse with a good level of ability and can still be a dual-purpose horse going forward. We’re very happy with the outcome – the Goffs team were very helpful, and the system is so easy to use."

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