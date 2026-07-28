From Minnie Hauk to Laurens: Goffs raises the bar as the Orby catalogue is unveiled

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A Justify half-sister to Coolmore's brilliant three-time Group 1 winner Minnie Hauk heads a stellar line-up for the Goffs Orby Sale, which returns to Kildare Paddocks for its two-day Book 1 auction on September 28 and 29.

The 2026 Flat season has brought further Classic and Group 1 success for Orby graduates, led by the Joseph O'Brien-trained Johanna Walsh, winner of the Irish Oaks after being purchased at the sale by the American agent-owner partnership of Andrew Cary and Wells Watson. Derby weekend at Epsom also brought Group 1 success for another Orby graduate, Bay City Roller, who landed the Coronation Cup for Victorious Forever and George Scott.

A total of 482 yearlings have been catalogued for Ireland's premier yearling sale, with the sibling to the Oaks heroine among 22 yearlings related to Group 1 winners.

Other highlights include:

Lot 1 : A New Bay full-brother to dual Group 1 winner Saffron Beach.

Lot 27 : A son of Baaeed out of Listed winner Gouache, the dam of Resolute Racing's two-time Group 1 winner Goliath.

Lot 43 : A colt out of Listed-placed Hidden Brief, whose three winners are headed by dual Group 1 scorer Emily Upjohn.

Lot 188 : The Awtaad full-brother to Willie Mullins' brilliant Breeders' Cup Turf winner Ethical Diamond.

Lot 328 : A Chaldean half-sister to Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes winner Khaadem.

Lot 389: A Wootton Bassett half-sister to Derby and Futurity Stakes winner Anthony Van Dyck and Group 1 winner Bounding.

Lot 447 : Airlie Stud's Kingman half-brother to Moyglare Stud Stakes winner Skitter Scatter.

Lot 454: A colt by Camelot out of Group 2-placed Devoted To You, the dam of dual Group 1-winning champion Jan Brueghel.

The catalogue also includes siblings to a further 46 Group 2 and Group 3 winners, including Coventry Stakes winner Great Barrier Reef.

A Frankel colt out of six-time Group 1 winner Laurens (97 ) is one of seven yearlings out of elite-level winning mares catalogued in Book 1. There is another trio of Frankel colts, including a son of a Classic-placed daughter of Dar Re Mi (94 ) and a son out of Pretty Polly Stakes winner Urban Fox (316 ).

A Frankel colt out of six-time Group 1 winner Laurens is one of seven yearlings out of elite-level winning mares catalogued in Book 1 Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Further highlights include:

Lot 3 : A son of Too Darn Hot out of Matron Stakes winner Fiesolana.

Lot 186 : Castlebridge's Dubawi filly out of Peaceful, the Irish 1,000 Guineas-winning daughter of Galileo.

Every yearling catalogued in Orby Book 1 and Book 2 is eligible for the Goffs Two Million Series in 2027, comprising the €1,000,000 Goffs Million – Europe's richest two-year-old race – together with a further €1,000,000 in €50,000 bonuses for winners of designated juvenile races in Ireland and Britain.

Goffs group chief executive Henry Beeby said: "This is always an exciting time of the year as we launch the Orby catalogue, but 2026 has taken things to a whole new level given the unprecedented support we have received from breeders and pinhookers. Buyers will find outstanding depth and quality throughout Orby Book 1 as even more leading vendors have entrusted us with a greater share of their best yearlings.

"Following consistent gains year on year, culminating in record trade at Orby 2025, we were blown away by the demand for places as we visited farms in the spring and were shown a mouthwatering selection of classy potential winners. We are extremely grateful for that support and believe it has produced the strongest collection of yearlings ever assembled at Kildare Paddocks.

"The international success of our graduates continues to underline the quality on offer at Orby, and it has been especially pleasing to see the diversity of owners and trainers enjoying success with Orby purchases this season. Prize-money remains a major issue for the industry and we are delighted that the Goffs Two Million Series continues to provide buyers with a unique incentive that sets the Orby Sale apart."

Goffs Orby Book 1 will begin at 10am on Monday, September 28 and continue on Tuesday, September 29. The catalogue for Orby Book 2, which takes place on Wednesday, September 30 and Thursday, October 1, will be published on Wednesday.

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