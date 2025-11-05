Foals out of Shattered Love and Glens Melody headline Goffs December National Hunt Sale entries

Foals by top-class racemares Shattered Love and Glens Melody feature in the Goffs December National Hunt Sale, an event which takes place from December 8-10.

This year’s sale has attracted 814 lots, including 745 foals backed up by a 58 broodmares and fillies, while the sale will open with an 11-strong draft of yearlings and store horses.

Dual Grade 1 winner Shattered Love has a Blue Bresil colt catalogued as Lot 633 , while there is also a Poet’s Word colt out of the top-class Glens Melody (283 ) and a Blue Bresil filly out of Cabaret Queen (106 ).

Foals by Walk In The Park include those out of Grade 2 winners Grangee (295 ), Love Envoi (422 ) and Scarlet And Dove ( 615 ), while other black-type mares with foals to sell include Grade 2 winner Anythingforlove (43 ), a sister to the dam of Gold Cup hero Sizing John, Grade 3 winner Kilbarry Chloe (361 ), and Listed bumper winners Doran’s Weir (199 ) and Urban Artist (721 ).

The breeding stock section includes mares from Willie Mullins’ Closutton Stables such as dual Grade 2 winner Allegorie De Vassy (769 ) and Grade 1 winner Brandy Love (768 ), who are both in foal to Jukebox Jury, as well as the Grade 1-placed Lady Vega Allen (767 ).

Another highlight is Deuce Again (774 ), the dam of this year's Champion Hurdle winner Golden Ace who is carrying a sibling to the Cheltenham Festival heroine.

Goffs group chief executive Henry Beeby said: "The success of the Goffs December National Hunt Sale is one of our proudest achievements as a team, and it is all thanks to the support of so many vendors who have made Goffs their first choice for National Hunt foals and mares of quality, and for that we are enormously grateful.

"Indeed, the sale has bucked the trend this year by attracting a significantly larger number of entries than 12 months ago, particularly the foals which have grown from 678 in 2024 to 745. The catalogue boasts strength and depth throughout, and our proven format sees the foals placed alphabetically by dam across the three days.

"Goffs December is also now firmly established as the premier destination for elite National Hunt breeding stock and we have another mouth-watering selection to offer this year.

"We look forward to welcoming everyone to Kildare Paddocks for a festive finale to another strong year of National Hunt at Goffs, and in the meantime, we have five weekends of quality jump racing to look forward to which is sure to produce some more exciting updates to the catalogue."

Take a a look at the catalogue here.

