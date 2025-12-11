Expensive mares, Normandy coffees and failed party plans: another manic spell on the sales circuit

Saturday, December 6

You might think the Tattersalls December Mares Sale would be a rich source of diary material. After all, it’s one of the biggest bloodstock auctions anywhere in the world. Anyone who’s anyone is there. There’s high drama and even higher prices.

So yeh, you’d think it would be a rich source of sales diary material, wouldn’t you? Alas, there will be no December Mares Sale diary this year. Blame it on a temporary sense of humour failure.

The flash points of the Sceptre Sessions (I still heard one or two people calling them the Skepta Sessions) passed by in such a blur that they could’ve been a hallucination.