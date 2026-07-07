Exciting mix of proven and young sires represented in Arqana's V2 Yearling Sale catalogue

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The catalogue for Arqana's V2 Yearling Sale is now online and features 166 yearlings by leading sires such as Dark Angel, Havana Grey, Mehmas, Showcasing and St Mark's Basilica.

The sale takes place on Wednesday, August 19 following the August Sale which begins on Saturday, August 15 and concludes on Monday, August 17. Previous graduates of the sale are Classic winners Coeursamba, Teppal and Olmedo.

Established stallions with representation this year include Churchill, City Light, Galiway, Ghaiyyath, Gleneagles, Goken, Hello Youmzain, Muhaarar, Palace Pier, Sioux Nation, Space Blues and Zelzal.

Ace Impact, Angel Bleu, Belbek, Erevann, Good Guess, Little Big Bear, Lusail, Mishriff, Mostahdaf, Native Trail, Onesto, Triple Time and Vadeni are among the first-crop stallions represented.

Among the standout lots are Haras de Bourgeauville's Mehmas half-sister to black-type performer Jalnar from the family of French 1,000 Guineas winner Mangoustine (347); Haras de Castillon's Zelzal half-brother to Group scorer Penja (349); and Haras d'Etreham's Ace Impact filly from the family of European champion Almanzor (352).

Also included are Haras d'Ellon's Erevann half-brother to multiple Graded scorer Balnikhov (355) and La Motteraye Consignment's Dark Angel filly from the top-class family of Immortal Verse and Henri Matisse (475).

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