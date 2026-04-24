Early lots to watch ahead of the Tattersalls Guineas Breeze-Up and Horses in Training Sale

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The Tattersalls Guineas Breeze-Up and Horses in Training Sale is the next big auction to come up next Thursday. Kitty Trice outlines some interesting entrants set to go under the hammer at Park Paddocks.

Lot 96

Al Azd 3g Dubawi - Zeyaadah (Tamayuz)

Shadwell

A son of Dubawi and out of a Group-winning and Group 1-placed Tamayuz mare from the family of Fillies' Mile winner Lyric Of Light, Al Azd has looked something of a slow-burner for Shadwell and Roger Varian. He did get the hang of things when striking at the sixth attempt at Southwell this month, winning by a cosy length and a half.

He is set to run again at Doncaster over a furlong further this weekend, and the way he stayed on last time suggests the mile-and-a-half trip should suit him well. Another win could add more sales value and he’s the sort of individual to appeal to a variety of markets.

Lot 222

Ch f New Bay - Nadia Promise (Galileo)

Malcolm Bastard

A filly whose family has plenty of recent history with the Park Paddocks sales ring. The daughter of New Bay is out of the Galileo mare Nadia Promise, a half-sister to Listed winner Nouriya. The Danehill Dancer mare is the dam of Duke Of Cambridge Stakes victress Aljazzi, responsible for two seven-figure Tattersalls Book 1 graduates via Partying and her Frankel brother.

The former topped Book 1 in 2024 when selling to Amo Racing for 4.4 million guineas , while a year later her brother made 3.6m guineas to the same operation . Those two have not run yet, but there's still plenty of quality performers in this pedigree.

The 3.6 million guinea Frankel colt out of Aljazzi takes his turn in the ring Credit: Laura Green

Among them is fellow Duke Of Cambridge winner Running Lion and her Group-winning half-sister Majestic Glory, both out of Nadia Promise's Dansili half-sister Bella Nouf. Bella Nouf also has the exciting Runman who could add further lustre to the page in due course while this filly has been put in the care of a past master consignor.

Lot 292

B c Blackbeard - Voice Of Truth (Dubawi)

Beechlea Bloodstock



Blackbeard is already off the mark as a sire and his stock proved popular at the Doncaster Breeze-Up Sale recently, with a colt making £150,000 to Stroud Coleman Bloodstock. This particular colt, an €80,000 yearling purchase, has a smart pedigree as a half-brother to US Grade 2 winner and Lingfield Oaks scorer Eternal Hope. The pair are out of the winning Dubawi mare Voice Of Truth, a half-sister to multiple Group 1 winner Rio De La Plata.

Lot 298

Ch f Naval Crown - When In Doubt(Montjeu)

EMW Equine

Another offering by a first-season sire, this time Darley's Platinum Jubilee Stakes scorer Naval Crown. The Kildangan Stud resident has come close to supplying his first winner, particularly with narrow Brocklesby Stakes runner-up Dance A Jig.

Naval Crown's filly is from a top-notch family Credit: Â©INPHO/Morgan Treacy

This filly is in possession of a fine page, being out of a Montjeu half-sister to brilliant champion Moonlight Cloud. When In Doubt, a close relation to Listed winner Cedar Mountain, is a granddaughter of Group 3 winner and Group 1 National Stakes runner-up Wedding Bouquet. That mare is a half-sister to dual Derby and King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes hero Generous, as well as Oaks and 1,000 Guineas heroine Imagine, the dam of fellow top-flight winners Horatio Nelson and Van Gogh.

Lot 344

B c Space Traveller - Conjuring (Showcasing)

Lackendarra Stables

Space Traveller will have plenty of representatives with his first crop of two-year-olds this year and this colt looks an interesting sort on paper at least. He is a half-brother to the Group 2-placed Songhai, a talented daughter of Sands Of Mali, while his Showcasing dam is a winning half-sister to the Listed-placed White Rabbit.

The pages traces back to a number of top-class performers, including Queen Elizabeth II Stakes victor Big Rock, brilliant middle-distance mare Emily Upjohn and Hurricane Lane, whose three Group 1 wins included the St Leger and Irish Derby.

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