Douglass embracing new role as OBS March Sale gains global traction

For Will Douglass, it is not all about the Cheltenham Festival next week with the Ocala March Two-Year-Olds in Training Sale also set to hit full stride from Tuesday.

The Wiltshire-based bloodstock agent was appointed Ocala's (OBS) international representative in October and he is due to debut at the Florida breeze-up at a time when the sale is building momentum both at home and abroad.

Douglass said: "I've got to thank Josh Christiansen as he recommended me to the OBS team. We've often done the same Middle East tours over the last few years and, when OBS were looking for someone to help in the Middle East and Europe, he put me forward.

"It's been really enjoyable since I started in October, it's great to see something different to what you are used to, to keep learning and to open a new door. It's definitely a sale gaining some traction."

The OBS March Sale has had a number of notable graduates make their mark in recent seasons. Among them is Brant, the $3 million sale-topper from last year who went on to land the Grade 1 Del Mar Futurity and finish third in the Breeders' Cup Juvenile.

Another unearthed at the sale was the ever popular White Abarrio, a Breeders' Cup winner when capturing the 2023 Classic and runner-up in the Pegasus World Cup in January. The grey had sold to Carlos Luis Perez for the more modest sum of $40,000 in 2021.

Douglass said: "The results speak for themselves. White Abarrio is just one of the graduates along with Brant. Scottish Lassie was picked up for $85,000 in 2024 and she went on to win two Grade 1s, while Labwah recently won the UAE Oaks.

"Also, Joseph O’Brien has a nice horse called The Publican's Son. He's still a maiden but looks like one to follow in 2026."

Douglass was keen to highlight Ocala's reputation for excellent facilities, which might go some way to explaining the sale's growing roll of honour.

Brant: $3 million OBS March Sale graduate and Grade 1 winner Credit: Z/Penelope P. Miller/OBS Sales

He said: "I haven’t been before, so I’m learning as we speak, but the track's a great set-up, with a nice, sweeping left-handed bend, while there's brilliant viewing and the barns are well laid out with plenty of good showing room."

The sales company also enforces a rigorous welfare policy before, during and after the breeze, and stringent rules about the use of the whip.

Douglass said: "It's about making sure everyone's doing things the right way. Riders must have both hands on the reins when using the whip; this is before, during and after the breeze. It puts the onus on the riders to get the horse into the best rhythm.

"And all horses must have a veterinary statement stating they're fit to take part in the breeze; they're withdrawn if this is not provided.

"The horses are also monitored ahead of the breeze by a veterinarian, and there is a veterinarian on track during the breeze. There are strict timeframes for NSAIDs [non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs] and corticosteroids, and around 15 to 20 per cent of horses are randomly tested by OBS after they breeze."

He added: "These horses are long-term projects; look at the likes of White Abarrio, who is still running well aged seven. They've got futures, and I think we've got to have a progressive mentality across the board to protect racing long term. The other day there was a rider who took his hand off the rein and he received a $1,000 fine."

There will be plenty of sire power on show throughout the three days, with the sale concluding on Thursday. World-class stallions such as Into Mischief, Gun Runner, Justify and Not This Time are represented, while those with their first two-year-olds include the imperious Flightline.

Douglass said: "It’s a great group, with all the leading sires represented along with strong first-season sires such as Flightline, Jack Christopher, Epicenter and Life Is Good.

"The sale has been producing great results, highlighted by Brant from last year's auction. Some notable lots on paper are 471, 507 and 557, and one horse has just gone like a bullet in his gallop so I'm sure he's going to be one to follow.

White Abarrio: Breeders' Cup winner and sale graduate Credit: Sean M. Haffey

"I’m interested to see progeny by Not This Time as I purchased a horse who went on to win the Qatar Derby by him at the end of last year. He's one of the best sires in the world, and you also have Into Mischief, Gun Runner, Justify and all the other big guns."

The sale is attracting interest all over the world, and names familiar to European bloodstock devotees will be in attendance.

Douglass said: "From Europe, we have Jamie McCalmont, who is a long-term attendant, along with Arthur Hoyeau, Alex Elliott, Kevin Blake and Kerri Radcliffe, among others, as well as Northern Farm from Japan."

As to how the breeze-ups at OBS compare to its European counterparts, he said: "It's all based around the same thing; you want a horse who does a nice time and then you balance that out on the pedigree and everything else.

"Here, it's a bit more a play on the time they breeze because, as it heats up, the track changes a little bit more. The horses here are of a slightly different physique to those in Europe; they're bigger and stronger."

As the saying goes, there's no rest for the wicked and Douglass will soon be heading to other shores, with Flat racing and sales calendars poised to take centre stage.

"I'll be off to Hong Kong shortly after getting back from OBS," he said. "They have their Derby on March 22 and I have a couple of private purchases in the mix for that race.

"After that, there's the Craven [Breeze-Up Sale], OBS April and hopefully some two-year-olds to get us excited. One of my breeze-up purchases, Shes Perfect, is heading for a comeback run in May."

