Doncaster's hot form to blue-chip pedigrees: five key plotlines that can shape the Goffs UK Spring Store Sale

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Graduates of the Goffs UK Spring Store Sale could hardly have done more to advertise the level of talent available in Doncaster. The burning question ahead of Monday’s auction is: how will that run of form be reflected in the ring? We go over the key storylines that can shape trade this week.

Doncaster runs red hot

The Spring Store Sale does not have quite the same cachet as its more in-vogue Irish counterparts. However, recent results reaffirm, as if it were needed, that this event is no back number as a source of high-class National Hunt runners.

Three of last season’s Grade 1 winners were sourced at the Spring Store Sale. As all three were scoring at the highest level in their novice season over hurdles, there is every reason to believe there is plenty more to come, too.

Bossman Jack did his bit to contribute to Dan Skelton claiming a maiden champion trainers' title having landed the Mersey Novices’ Hurdle. The son of Jack Hobbs was selected by Ryan Mahon in 2023 at a cost of £50,000.

It proved to be a productive Aintree for Spring Store graduates, as Storming George also struck in the Top Novices’ Hurdle. The son of Order Of St George was well bought by trainer Neil King at £32,000.

Bossman Jack: Spring Store Sale graduate wins the Mersey Novices' Hurdle at Aintree Credit: Grossick Photography (racingpost.com/photos)

Earlier in the season, Talk The Talk claimed top-level laurels in the Tattersalls Ireland Novice Hurdle at the Dublin Racing Festival. He had been picked up by Anthony Bromley of Highflyer Bloodstock for £70,000 in 2024.

The sale also supplied a Cheltenham Festival winner in White Noise, who sprang a surprise in the Dawn Run Mares' Novices’ Hurdle having been knocked down to Monbeg Stables for £25,000 in 2023. The Doyle brothers’ outfit also bought Klub De Reve at the same auction. The £16,000 store was last seen winning the Grade 2 Dovecote Novices’ Hurdle for Harry Derham.

Goffs UK’s marketing team couldn’t have hoped for a better string of results to help promote their sale. Time will tell the extent to which buyers have sat up and taken notice.

Up-and-coming sires lead British revival

Although it is no secret the British National Hunt breeding industry is not in the rudest of health, the emergence of some promising younger sires does at least provide some green shoots.

Overbury Stud’s Golden Horn is very much front and centre. Despite his jumps-bred crops still being a few years away from reaching the track, he has already come up with major winners like Champion Hurdle heroine Golden Ace, Triumph Hurdle scorer Poniros and Grade 2 winners Mark Of Gold, Nusret and Stag Horn.

There are ten lots by Golden Horn in this year’s Spring Store Sale, including half-brothers to the classy Luccia (Lot 100 from Mill House Stud) and Listed winner Llandinabo Lad (139 consigned by Hegarty Bloodstock).

The Overbury roster is also home to Jack Hobbs, whose oldest crop are now seven. His talents were well advertised during the most recent jumps season, with the aforementioned Bossman Jack scoring at the highest level and Jax Junior bagging the Grade 2 Pendil Novices’ Chase.

Those exploits should have earned him a few more fans ahead of the upcoming sales season, and prospective purchasers will find five of his sons and daughters within the Spring Store Sale catalogue. These include the half-brother to Munster and Kerry National scorer Cabaret Queen (159 from Mill House Stud).

We might have seen a lot less of Logician’s offspring, but the Shade Oak Stud sire could hardly have made a brighter start with his British-bred daughter In Between Days remaining unbeaten in France. The Noel George and Amanda Zetterholm-trained filly was last seen landing a Listed event at Auteuil.

Those betting that In Between Days is a sign of things to come will be encouraged to learn there are 13 lots by Logician in this week’s Spring Store Sale. These include Swanbridge Bloodstock’s half-sister to the Listed-placed I’m A Lumberjack (91).

Gallic gathering

While British-based stallions rightly form a key component of Britain’s only store sale, there is still a liberal serving of French sires’ stock too. Doctor Dino supplied last year’s sales-topper when the father-son team of Aiden and Olly Murphy went to £120,000 for a youngster from Lakefield Farm.

Rathturtin Stud presents the sire’s sole offering this year. Already named Galopin Du Mesnil (74), the three-year-old is a half-brother to Auteuil Grade 3 winner La Griottiere.

Other proven Grade 1 winner-producing sires plying their trade in France with representatives include Choeur Du Nord, Great Pretender, Kapgarde, Karaktar, Masked Marvel, Nirvana Du Berlais and No Risk At All.

Masked Marvel is among the leading French-based sires represented in Doncaster Credit: Zuzanna LUPA

There are also some lesser heralded French names who may yet capture buyers’ imagination, including Blek, a son of Chichicastenango who is being represented by the Clifton Farm-consigned Ninja D'Or, a three-year-old from the family of Neptune Collonges (105).

Castle Du Berlais, a son of Saint Des Saints, is the sire of Noumea Du Livet (61), who is being consigned by Railstown Stud.

There are three lots by Gary Du Chenet, a son of Martaline standing at Haras du Lion, and one by the regally bred Zaskar, a son of Sea The Stars and Zarkava who calls Haras de Cercy home. Zaskar is represented by the Valentine Bloodstock-consigned Noups, who hails from the same family as recent Grade 1 winner Kitzbuhel (126).

Blue-chip bloodlines

Sire power is not the only thing on offer in Doncaster, as the 211-lot catalogue features plenty of deep and successful National Hunt families from some of the finest breeders around. There is one page in particular that stands out, and it wouldn’t have looked out of place in a blue-chip Flat sale.

Clenagh Castle Stud brings the Nathaniel gelding out of La Pomme D’Amour (162), who won back-to-back renewals of the Group 2 Prix de Pomone during her time in training. But even those exploits were surpassed by her sixth foal, the star-crossed Economics, who is best remembered for getting the better of Auguste Rodin in the 2024 running of the Irish Champion Stakes.

Economics’ younger half-brother has already been to the sales on two previous occasions. He first fetched just 19,000gns from Midland Equine when offered as a foal before his illustrious older sibling burst onto the scene.

Economics: a half-brother to the Group 1 winner is being offered in Doncaster Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.co,/photos)

He was then reoffered in the afterglow of Economics’ Group 1 heroics, but was bought back by his vendor at 40,000gns. He rather stood out on that occasion as being too big and raw for Flat players’ tastes, so it was not a huge surprise to see the market’s lukewarm reaction.

It will be fascinating to see what jumps buyers make of this well-credentialled individual after being given a further 18 months to grow into his considerable frame. The Spring Sale already has one celebrity dual-purpose graduate in Constitution Hill. Could this be the next?

Juveniles in focus

As the National Hunt industry warms to the idea of providing an earlier grounding to young jumping stock, two-year-old stores, rather than the traditional three-year-olds, are gaining an increasing footing in the marketplace.

This point was underlined when last year’s Goffs Arkle Sale was topped by a well-bred two-year-old son of Walk In The Park who fetched €230,000 from Coolmore’s Gerry Aherne.

It remains to be seen whether such a result will eventuate in Doncaster, as there are just seven juveniles in the catalogue. That said, there are some smartly bred types among the septet, starting with Goldford Stud’s Nathaniel filly out of the Grade 1-placed Urticaire (205).

Four lots later, Yeo Barton Bloodstock presents the Beaumec De Houelle filly out of La Bombonera (209). The youngster is a sibling to four winners, most notably Willie Mullins’ Irish Grand National hero Burrows Saint.

With other sires like Great Pretender, Masar and Sea The Moon represented, it will be interesting to see how warm a reception the market gives the youngest prospects among the offering.

Goffs UK Spring Store Sale factfile

Where Goffs UK sales complex, Doncaster

When Spring Store Sale takes place on Monday from 10am; two-day Spring Horses-in-Training and Point-to-Point Sale starts on Wednesday at 10am

Last year’s Spring Store Sale stats From 177 offered lots, 134 sold (76 per cent) for turnover of £3,516,000 (down 19 per cent year-on-year), an average price of £26,240 (up three per cent) and a median of £20,000 (unchanged)

Notable graduates Bossman Jack (sold by Trull House Stud from Little Lodge Farm, bought by Ryan Mahon for £50,000); Storming George (sold by Rathmore Stud, bought by Neil King for £32,000); Talk The Talk (sold by Yeo Barton Bloodstock, bought by Highflyer Bloodstock for £70,000); White Noise (sold by Treannahow Stables, bought by Monbeg Stables for £25,000)

More to read:

'Everything my kids have ever eaten, every time I switch on a light or put petrol in my car, a horse has paid for that'

Epsom dreams at the double for the man with the monkey umbrella who once took Ascot’s bookies to the cleaners

Diamond Necklace the icing on top of a Classic cake for Ecurie des Monceaux