‘What impressed me most is how easily she has recovered from the race’ -Diane fourth Habibi to be offered at Arqana Summer Sale

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Last Sunday’s Prix de Diane fourth Habibi is to be offered at Arqana’s Summer Sale catalogue and will go under the hammer in Deauville on July 1.

A winner of two of her four starts at two for trainer Jean-Claude Rouget and owners Jan Romel and Ecurie Nicolato, the Le Brivido filly was second in the Listed Prix Rose de Mai at Saint-Cloud in the spring and was then fourth in the Group 2 Prix Saint-Alary.

In Classic company at Chantilly Habibi finished just over three lengths behind the winner Diamond Necklace. She is out of the Duke Of Marmalade mare Hot Marmalade and a sibling of a few minor winners.

Romel said: “Habibi has all the qualities of a Group filly, and with that a large capacity for improvement still. She's a very calm, easy filly that is good in her head and always gives her best. She really has that attitude that all trainers are looking for.

“What impressed me most after the Prix de Diane is how easily she has recovered from the race. Even though she ran in the second fastest edition of the Prix de Diane ever, she recovered almost straight away.

“That leads us to think that she did not use all her resources, and she still has room to improve. The tracking figures show her remarkable athletic qualities.

“Habibi registered the highest top speed out of any of the field, reaching 68.9 kilometres per hour. She also covered the last 400 metres in 23.88 seconds, with a remarkable fraction of 11.67 seconds from 400 to 200 metres, one of the best times registered in the Diane.”

Read next:

‘If he was mine he'd go over for The Everest’ - Gigginstown reach the summit once again with Mission Central

‘We put a lot of faith in Wesley and his opinion’ - Three Chimneys back for another Queen Mary challenge