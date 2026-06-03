Derby runner-up Ambiente Friendly up for sale at Tattersalls July

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Derby runner-up Ambiente Friendly features among the 803 lots entered for next month's Tattersalls July Sale in Newmarket on July 7-9.

Offered by James Owen's Green Ridge Stables, the son of Gleneagles won the Lingfield Derby Trial in 2024 before going on to finish second behind City Of Troy in the Epsom Classic. He was also third in the Irish equivalent and has since been campaigned over hurdles, winning at Huntingdon in December.

Another notable offering is Listed winner and Winter Derby runner-up Chancellor , declared for Friday's Diomed Stakes at Epsom. He will be offered by The Castlebridge Consignment alongside stakes-winning juvenile Andab , recently third to the exciting Talk Of New York in the Heron Stakes at Sandown.

Godolphin's draft includes Wild Angel, a half-sister to Group 1 winner and sire Space Blues, offered in foal to Pinatubo, as well as Renaissance Lady, a Pinatubo half-sister to Group 1 winners Triple Time and Ajman Princess, plus Ayiana, the Dubawi daughter of Lancashire Oaks winner and Group 1-placed Endless Time.

Juddmonte's offerings include Guardian of Realm, a daughter of Kingman who won her most recent start by six lengths for Ger Lyons, and Arbus, a Bated Breath half-sister to Group 3 winner Shutter Speed, also a winner of her last start.

Andab: Listed winner also features in the catalogue Credit: Patrick McCann

Other fillies catalogued from illustrious Juddmonte families include Nurturing, a daughter of Showcasing out of a Dubawi half-sister to Bluestocking and Sussex Stakes winner Qirat, as well as Adenium, a daughter of Oasis Dream out of a Pivotal half-sister to Midday.

Tattersalls managing director Matthew Prior said: "Ethical Diamond’s outstanding victory in the Breeders’ Cup Turf was the latest example of the Tattersalls July Sale’s impressive record of producing performers at the very top level on the international stage. Alongside the top-level National Hunt victories of Wodhooh and Golden Ace, purchased for 50,000 guineas and 12,000 guineas respectively, they illustrate the variety and quality on offer. Europe’s premier midsummer sale has also been a wonderful source of fillies and mares who go on to produce top-class racehorses, with last year’s Prix du Jockey Club winner Camille Pissarro the perfect illustration, with his dam Entreat having been purchased at the sale for a mere 14,000 guineas.

“This year’s edition of the sale once again features an enticing combination of well-bred fillies and in foal mares, high-class horses in training and significant consignments from some of the industry’s most prominent owner-breeders, which should attract the usual large cross-section of domestic and international buyers to Park Paddocks."

Read more

Bought by the son, trained by the father, inspired by the legend - the family affair behind the ultimate Derby fairytale

The house that Galileo built - how the ultimate Derby kingmaker reshaped Britain's greatest race

'Alfred Wallace looks a star in the making' – more evidence of Rockcliffe Stud making rapid headway in laying down roots