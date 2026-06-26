Decorated chaser Duffle Coat on the market in ThoroughBid June Sale

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High-class chaser and former Grand National starter Duffle Coat is to be offered in ThoroughBid’s June Sale.

A Cheltenham Grade 2 winner as a juvenile, the nine-year-old took the Mayo National for Gordon Elliott in 2024 and was then second in the Galway Plate. The grey unseated his rider in the following year’s Grand National and had also been brought down in the National Hunt Chase at the Cheltenham Festival.

The catalogue also features the popular The Folkes Tiara. The son of Shirocco has been a mainstay of Henry de Bromhead’s yard and won a Listed chase at Fairyhouse.

Among those eligible for ThoroughBid’s £5k Point2Rules bonus are Sam Smoke, a Scorpion filly who won at Ballingarry in May.

James Richardson, ThoroughBid CEO, said: “We’re very excited to offer a range of quality in the June Sale. Duffle Coat is the obvious place to start, having run at the Cheltenham Festival and in the Grand National and Irish equivalent.

“He's a Grade 2 winner with plenty of class and a peak rating of 146, so looks ready to give new connections a lot of fun. Gordon Elliott also consigns four other lots, and we’re delighted to see the master of Cullentra continue to sell horses with us.

“It’s great to have another regular consignor in Henry de Bromhead back with stock in the June Sale. The Folkes Tiara has been a cracking handicap chaser for the Waterford handler, peaking at a rating of 138. He’s a proven winner of some nice pots and looks ready to give his new team plenty to enjoy.

“We always enjoy presenting lots eligible for our popular £5,000 Point2Rules bonus. The June Sale features two such lots, one of which is Sam Smoke, a promising daughter of Scorpion, who will earn her new connections £5,000 should she win on her first start under rules. It was encouraging to see her win her point-to-point well at Ballingarry, and she looks to have a lovely career ahead of her."

Bidding begins on on June 30 at 9am with more wildcards expect. The catalogue can be seen here.

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