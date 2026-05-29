Breeze-up lots headline Tattersalls Online June Sale catalogue

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The catalogue for next week's Tattersalls Online June Sale is online and features 20 breeze-up lots, in addition to 59 horses in and out of training, six broodmares, three stores and one yearling.

The online breeze-up session took place at Dundalk racecourse on Wednesday and the lots includes an Ardad half-brother to the Grade 3-placed Iriseach. Others to catch the eye during the breeze was The Bloodstock Connection's Cotai Glory filly out of a half-sister to Gold Cup runner up Simenon, while the session also features progeny by Starman, St Mark's Basilica and Too Darn Hot.

Newtown Stud's draft includes the Galileo mare Cruise Control who is sold in foal to French 2,000 Guineas winner Henri Matisse with a colt foal at foot by Palace Pier. Also on offer is Whatabird, sold in foal to dual Group 1-winning juvenile Blackbeard with a filly foal at foot by Erevann, and Queensferry, who is in foal to Group 1 sire Space Blues.

The Grade 2-placed Sony Bill is one of four lots consigned by Willie Mullins, while Jessica Harrington’s quartet includes Dundalk maiden winner Ben Lawers and last-time-out Roscommon scorer Thrifty Of Digby.

Other notable offerings include Ralph Beckett's Newmarket maiden winner Anniversary and Brave Nation, a three-time winner for Michael Bell who was also fourth in the Norfolk Stakes at two.

Details of all lots as well as consignor information can be found on the Tattersalls Online website. Bidding begins from 11am next Wednesday and the first lot is scheduled to close from 11am on Thursday.

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