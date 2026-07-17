Ballyhane Stakes entrant Celtic Moon catalogued for GoffsGo sale

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Recent Bellewstown maiden winner Celtic Moon headlines next Thursday's online GoffsGo Late July Sale and features among 60 lots for the latest edition of the auction.

The Johnny Murtagh-trained two-year-old (lot 26 ) advertised her potential when landing a mile maiden at Bellewstown earlier this month on just her second start. After her encouraging debut at Leopardstown, she showed signs of greenness before staying on strongly to score by more than a length and will be offered with an entry in the Ballyhane Stakes.

The catalogue comprises stores, horses-in-training, point-to-pointers and mares, with a number of recent winners among the entries.

Ed Bethell consigns the Kingman four-year-old Wild Nature (24 ), who carries a BHA rating of 85. The gelding has proved particularly effective on the all-weather, winning twice and finishing second from three starts on the surface.

National Hunt buyers will also have the opportunity to bid on Marcelrock (32 ), who was added to the catalogue after making a winning debut over hurdles for Ross Crawford at Downpatrick on Tuesday. The son of Jet Away came home more than four lengths clear after taking command two out.

Dan Skelton's Tiny Riot (35 ) has also shown promise over hurdles, winning on debut at Hexham in June before filling the runner-up spot on his two subsequent starts.

Among the point-to-point graduates is Ilikeit (20 ), the Michael Goff-trained son of Postponed who has finished third on his last two outings, while Rokanako (47 ) won his maiden bumper for James King at Kilbeggan before finishing fourth under a winner's penalty at Bellewstown.

The catalogue also includes Oliver Greenall and Josh Guerriero's seven-time winner My Noble Lord (9 ), alongside Olly Murphy's Vocito (11 ), successful over hurdles at Uttoxeter two starts ago, and Ukantango (38 ), who has registered two victories this year.

Six stores are also catalogued, the majority eligible for the GBB or ITBA NH Fillies' Scheme, while the draft of four mares features Sea Goddess (57 ), the dam of Listed winner Point Nepean, and Toddilea (60 ), a daughter of Group 1 winner Safari Queen and half-sister to Group 1 winner Queen's Jewel.

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