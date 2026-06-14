Ascot candidates on offer on Monday at a venue fit for racing royalty

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The Goffs London Sale, Bloodstock’s most glamorous occasion, returns this Monday.

A sumptuous venue at Kensington Palace Gardens provides an experience that money can’t really buy – for all that it’s hoped attendees will put their hands in their pockets for roughly 20 horses being sold, many with entries at Royal Ascot on the eve of the meeting.

What's it all about?

It was back in 2014 that Goffs instigated the London Sale and it managed to garner widespread media attention by offering the first foal by Frankel to appear at a public auction.

The colt, who became the long-serving sprint handicapper At Your Service, and his dam Crystal Gaze, were knocked down to MV Magnier for £1,150,000.

Those pictures of the pair being led through Kensington Palace were priceless on their own and the originality of the idea to hold an event in such salubrious surroundings was such a masterstroke by organisers that it has already inspired imitations.

While understandably impossible to bring the horses engaged at Ascot into central London just before their races, it is always special when there is a horse of some form able to be present in the London Sale ring on the day.

Goffs will of course be intending to raise revenue from trade but it is, to all intents and purposes, a garden party with a sale tacked on.

Side Glance stands in front of Kensington Palace stables with social influencer Lydia Millen at last year’s Goffs London Sale Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

It must surely be valuable for both brand recognition and a useful networking opportunity for its sales team, perhaps in nailing down visitors for the more serious trade of the Orby and Premier Sales and coaxing in new customers.

A potentially showstopping result spiralled out of Goffs' control a couple of years ago when Prix de Diane winner Sparkling Plenty was knocked down for an extraordinary £8,100,000, was then found to have been bought back by her owner Jean-Pierre-Joseph Dubois and was ultimately part-sold to Al Shaqab for £5,000,000. While unforeseen by organisers, it was hardly helpful when attempting to simplify and showcase the sales world to new eyes.

Other times, though, they have attracted a proper headliner in, producing some box-office entertainment.

There was the Bronsan Racing team reaching to £1,100,000 for Givemethebeatboys in 2023, a life-changing result from the €11,000 invested by popular pinhooker Con Marnane. The colt was a close fourth in the Coventry and is still racing at a high level in Australia.

A year earlier, Hoo Ya Mal had made £1,200,000. He wouldn't prove to be the greatest bit of business ever to arrive through the Gai Waterhouse and Adrian Bott doors but was a Derby runner-up who was entitled to make a huge figure.

Twelve months ago, they delivered a corker with Ghostwriter, arriving from Jeff Smith and Clive Cox as an authentic middle-distance Group 1 horse.

Ghostwriter reaches £2,000,000 to Amo Racing last year Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

He was a good third to Rebel's Romance in the Hardwicke Stakes a few days after Amo Racing bought him for £2,000,000.

Matters deteriorated at the July meeting, when Ghostwriter reared up in the preliminaries and injured himself. He has moved to Kevin Philippart de Foy and has, intriguingly, been given his first entry of the year in Tuesday's Wolferton Stakes.

It might be anathema to the purist but those are the sort of results with potential cut-through with the influencers and representatives from lifestyle and weekend glossies, who hold a great deal of value in portraying racing as a colourful, aspirational pursuit.

What’s happening this year?

You wouldn’t envy the Goffs team, hitting the phones to enquire about a nice two-year-old newcomer or progressive-looking winner just at the time every international entity from Wathnan downward is sniffing around for a private sale.

Whether Kia Joorabchian and Amo, or John Stewart’s Resolute Racing which bought subsequent Prix Jean Prat winner Woodshauna for £625,000 last year, are back splashing the cash remains to be seen but the presence, participation and interest in the meeting by a considerable number of Australian and American buyers will be a major plus this year and organisers have still managed to nail down at least a dozen likely runners next week of different varieties.

Some likely types to watch out for are:

• Alparslan (lot 25), the Greenham winner who comes with an entry in the Commonwealth Cup, is the last to be offered and a potential dazzler to bring the curtain down. He ran respectably in the Irish Guineas and a colt who seems to handle every surface, giving him worldwide appeal.

Bobby McGee has been very progressive this season Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

• Joseph O’Brien feels there’s more to come from Green Sense (9), who did not have a lot of racing luck on her reappearance in the Prix de Sandringham and is being aimed for the Jersey Stakes. As a winner of the Prix Robert Papin with a Group 1 third in the Phoenix Stakes, the Starman filly has obvious breeding potential.

• Alfred Wallace (8) is perhaps the most interesting inclusion in the entire sale, not only as a Dubawi who has already won at two with Royal Ascot entries. The youngster, who showed promise at Thirsk, is out of the Falmouth Stakes winner Snow Lantern, herself a daughter of the brilliant Sky Lantern. He’s a beautifully credentialed colt, although the shrewd Keswick family of Rockcliffe Stud will surely not let him go cheap.

• The Britannia winner is marked for export almost as soon as they’ve crossed the line, with Hong Kong being a regular destination. Tony O’Gorman, the owner of Bobby McGee (3), testing the water beforehand and has great belief in a Mayson gelding who has won three on the trot for Noel Meade this term.

• Noble Horizon (19) was a 140,000gns purchase last autumn who bolted up in a ten-furlong handicap for Oli Rix earlier this month. The Kingman gelding is out of Irish Oaks winner Great Heavens and should theoretically stay further, making him of possible interest Down Under.

The Goffs London Sale, in partnership with Ulyssia and Fitzwilliam Sports, begins at 5pm on Monday.

Goffs London Sale factfile

Where Kensington Palace Gardens

When Selling begins at 5pm

Last year’s stats From 28 offered, 20 sold (71 per cent clearance rate) for turnover of £8,070,000 (down four per cent year-on-year), an average of £403,500 (down 28 per cent) and a median of £300,000 (up 50 per cent)

Notable graduates Woodshauna (sold by Graffard Racing, bought by Resolute Bloodstock for £625,000); Snellen (sold by Danestown House Stables, bought by Blandford Bloodstock and Tim Porter for £200,000); New Endeavour (sold by Varian Stable Ltd, bought by Gai Waterhouse, Adrian Bott and McKeever Bloodstock for £260,000); Givemethebeatboys (sold by Bansha House Stables, bought by Bronson Racing for £1,100,000); Military Mission (sold by Kremlin Cottage, bought by Gai Waterhouse, Adrian Bott and McKeever Bloodstock for £170,000)