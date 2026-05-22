Arqana Summer Sale returns to two-day format as auction house unveils catalogue

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Arqana has released the catalogue for its Summer Sale, which will return to a two-day format and will be held in Deauville from June 29 to July 1.

This year’s catalogue features 31 flat-bred two-year-olds, 151 two-year-old stores, 55 fillies and mares, and 164 Flat and National Hunt horses-in-training, with an additional 35 wild cards to be added up to the sale.

Two-year-old stores once again form the backbone of the auction, with lots catalogued by leading National Hunt sires such as Doctor Dino, Goliath Du Berlais, Kapgarde, Masked Marvel and No Risk At All. They will be offered on June 30.

Pedigrees of note include siblings to Grade 1 winners Kalif Du Berlais and Kivala Du Berlais (lot 120), Ches Demonmirail (125), Gardons Le Sourire (153), Fastorslow (155), We Have A Dream (183), First Of All (190) and L’Eau Du Sud (228).

The flat-bred two-year-olds will also be offered on Tuesday, June 30. The juveniles assembled are by established stallions including Blue Point, Churchill, Hello Youmzain, Lope De Vega, Mehmas and Too Darn Hot.

The horses-in-training section of he sale takes place on July 1, while the breeding stock section will offer 55 mares and fillies, including mares in foal to both Flat and National Hunt stallions.

Lots already catalogued include Cheerio (351), a winning three-year-old who scored on debut for Al Shaqab Racing; Hotissimo (367), a Wertheimer & Frere homebred trained by Edouard Monfort who won on his second start; and Croquis (398), another Wertheimer & Frere homebred, a Listed-winning four-year-old trained by Christophe Ferland.

Renowned for producing horses capable of excelling on both the Flat and over jumps, the sale’s graduates include Paradise Storm, winner of the Group 2 Auckland Cup, and It’s Win O’Clock, successful in the Prix Renaud du Vivier.

Click here to view the catalogue.

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