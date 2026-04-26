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Sales News
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Another shift at the bottom of the bloodstock food chain as a trip to Doncaster almost costs me £180,000

James Thomas pens the latest entry of his sales diary

Goffs Doncaster Breeze-Up Sale generic
The sales show rolled on to Doncaster for the Goffs Breeze-Up SaleCredit: Sarah Farnsworth
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Tuesday, April 21

I’ve long since accepted that life as a sales correspondent is not a high-status position. A mere pauper among princes. Literally, in some instances. The bottom of the bloodstock food chain. 

It therefore came as a pleasant surprise as I made my way around the barns on Tuesday afternoon that I received a doff of the cap from agent Mark McStay. Finally, the sort of respect I’ve always felt I deserved. And not a moment too soon. 

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Sales editor and senior bloodstock writer

Published on inSales News

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