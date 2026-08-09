Another multi-million-dollar extravaganza awaits with Monday’s Saratoga Sale

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

It is not only in Europe where the yearling sales season really begins in earnest this week.

Before the action at Arqana is the Saratoga Sale, a select offering by Fasig-Tipton, to take place in the Humphrey S Finney Sales Pavilion at the spa town in New York this Monday and Tuesday.

Last year's event produced some astonishing figures headed by the most expensive individual sold there for a quarter of a century, a colt by Into Mischief who made $4.1 million to a Peter Brant and Coolmore partnership. The same sire was responsible for another colt who made $3m to Resolute Bloodstock.

The sale topper has not raced but Hill 'n' Dale at Xalapa, agent for Don Alberto Corporation, is offering his full-brother as hip 91. The pair are the first two foals out of Grade 2-placed Tapit mare Stellar Sound.

Among the other luminaries are an Elite Power half-sister to the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies winner British Idiom (60) and another by the same sire who is the half-sister of this year’s Florida Derby winner Commandment (81).

This is the 105th renewal of the Saratoga Sale, which announced a catalogue of 230 before withdrawals.

It still includes five progeny by freshman sensation Flightline while Spendthrift’s dominant champion sire Into Mischief could have as many as ten.

Not This Time, who is duking it out with Into Mischief in the general North American sires' standings, has a similar number while Gun Runner is also well represented.

Recent sales graduates include superstars Sierra Leone and Journalism along with further Grade 1 winners Clicquot, Commandment, Shred the Gnar and Hope Road. Sessions begin at 6:30pm local time each day.

Read next:

‘An absolute gift to everyone who has been associated with him’ - exciting stallion Girvin dies aged 12

‘It's very exciting but we'll have to go one step at a time’ - Niarchos silks back in the big time with autumn targets open