'An opportunity that's very hard to replicate anywhere in Europe' - entries for Goffs Million close next week

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Entries for Europe’s richest two-year-old race, the €1,000,000 Goffs Million, will close at midday on May 6, with connections urged to secure their place in one of the most valuable races of the season.

Run on the eve of the 2026 Orby Sale at the Curragh on September 26, the seven-furlong contest offers prize-money down to tenth place and is open to horses catalogued in the 2025 Orby Book 1 and Book 2 sales who were nominated and declared eligible for the Goffs Two Million Series.

Last year’s running, won by Dorset , highlighted the race’s wide reach, with nine different ownership groups winning prize-money for finishing in the first ten. August George , trained by Ivan Furtado, led the British challenge to finish second and earn €195,000.

Henry Beeby, Goffs group chief executive, said: “The Goffs Million has established itself as a race that owners and trainers target from the moment they buy at Orby. A €1 million race exclusive to our sale graduates, with prize-money all the way down to tenth, alongside the 20 Goffs €50,000 bonuses throughout the season, offers an opportunity that's very hard to replicate anywhere in Europe.

"What has been especially pleasing is the spread of results. It’s not just about the winner - last year nine different ownership groups finished in the first ten, and that breadth of reward is a key part of the race’s appeal. With entries closing next week, we would encourage connections with qualified horses to get their entries in before the deadline.”

Entries must be made through Horse Racing Ireland or Weatherbys in the UK.

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